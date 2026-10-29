Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut On Fourth Spacewalk, Ranks Behind Sunita Williams Among Indian-Origin Space Walkers

MENAFN - Live Mint) NASA astronaut Anil Menon is undertaking his fourth career spacewalk alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The mission marks the 100th US spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS), with the duo working to install a new roll-out solar array on the orbital laboratory.

With his fourth spacewalk, Menon ranks second to veteran NASA astronaut Sunita Williams among Indian-origin astronauts by number of spacewalks. Williams has completed nine spacewalks, totalling 62 hours and six minutes. Before the October 29 mission, Menon had completed three spacewalks, accumulating 19 hours and 20 minutes.

The latest mission is part of the continuing maintenance and upgrading of the ISS, where spacewalks are used to install equipment, repair systems and improve the orbital laboratory's capabilities.

Menon has a background spanning medicine, engineering, aviation and human spaceflight operations. Before joining NASA's astronaut corps, he worked as a flight surgeon for both NASA and SpaceX, helping prepare crews for missions and develop medical systems to support astronauts in space.

Who is Anil Menon?

According to his official NASA biography, Menon was selected for the agency's 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class and reported for duty in January 2022. He subsequently completed initial astronaut training to prepare for space missions.

Menon was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Ukrainian and Indian immigrants. He is married to Anna Menon, and the couple have two children.

Former SpaceX flight surgeon with over 1,000 hours as a pilot

NASA astronaut Anil Menon has a background spanning medicine, engineering, aviation and human spaceflight. Before joining NASA's astronaut corps, Menon worked as a flight surgeon for both NASA and SpaceX, helping prepare crews for missions and develop medical systems to support astronauts in space.

According to Menon's official biography on the NASA website, he was selected for the agency's 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class and reported for duty in January 2022. He subsequently completed initial astronaut training to prepare for space missions.

Menon was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Ukrainian and Indian immigrants. He is married to Anna Menon, and the couple have two children.

Anil Menon's role at NASA and SpaceX

According to NASA, Menon began working as a NASA flight surgeon in 2014. He supported long-duration International Space Station crews, serving as deputy crew surgeon for Soyuz missions 39 and 43 and as prime crew surgeon for Soyuz 52.

As part of NASA's Human Health and Performance Directorate, Menon also worked on the station's health maintenance system and the development of direct-return aircraft. His work included spending more than six months in Star City, Russia, supporting spaceflight operations.

In 2018, Menon joined SpaceX, where he established the company's medical programme and helped prepare for its first crewed missions. NASA's biography states that he served as a lead flight surgeon for five launches and contributed to the company's research programme, private astronaut missions and Starship development.

Menon also helped support SpaceX's Demo-2 mission, which carried the company's first astronauts to the International Space Station.

Alongside his spaceflight work, Menon has maintained his clinical experience by practising in trauma centres. His research has resulted in more than 20 scientific publications on emergency medicine and space medicine, according to NASA.

Anil Menon's education and qualifications

Menon's academic background combines neuroscience, engineering and medicine. According to his NASA biography, he graduated from Saint Paul Academy and Summit School in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in 1995.

He earned a bachelor's degree in neurobiology from Harvard University in 1999 before completing a Master's degree in mechanical engineering at Stanford University in 2004. He received his medical degree from Stanford Medical School in 2006.

Menon subsequently completed a residency in emergency medicine at Stanford University in 2009 and a fellowship in wilderness medicine in 2010. In 2012, he completed a residency in aerospace medicine and a Master of Public Health degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

He holds board certifications in emergency medicine and aerospace medicine.

At Harvard, Menon studied neurobiology and conducted research on Huntington's disease. He later spent a year in India as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar, working to support polio vaccination efforts.

During his medical and aerospace training, he also worked on soft-tissue modelling at NASA's Ames Research Center and gained experience in emergency and wilderness medicine.

Military service and medical work in extreme environments

Menon's career has included military service and medical support in challenging environments.

According to NASA, he joined the California Air National Guard during his emergency medicine residency. He later deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and worked with the Himalayan Rescue Association, providing medical care to climbers on Mount Everest.

During his aerospace medicine training, Menon also deployed twice with the US Air Force's critical care air transport team to treat and transport wounded military personnel.

He subsequently served in Air Force units involved in medical support for spaceflight launch and landing operations.

These experiences added to his background in emergency response, aviation medicine and the medical challenges associated with human spaceflight.

Anil Menon's flying experience and hobbies

Menon is a certified flight instructor and has logged more than 1,000 hours as a pilot, according to his biography on NASA website.

Outside his professional responsibilities, he enjoys endurance events, including Ironman races and Kokoro, as well as backpacking with his family.

His interests in aviation and endurance activities complement a career that has involved demanding medical work, military service and preparation for space exploration.

Awards and recognition

Menon has received several awards and honours during his academic, medical and military career. These include the US Air Force Commendation Medal, the William K. Douglas Award in Aerospace Medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch, and the Theodore Lyster Award.

His other recognitions include the Stanford Emergency Medicine Resident Award for Procedural Excellence, the Stanford Emergency Medicine Residency Bedside Teaching Award and the Hoopes Prize for an outstanding undergraduate thesis at Harvard.

Menon's career reflects a combination of clinical medicine, aerospace research, aviation and operational experience. His selection for NASA's astronaut corps followed years of work supporting the health and safety of crews preparing for and undertaking human spaceflight missions.

| NASA offers $150,000 award: What is 'Lunar Grounding Challenge'?