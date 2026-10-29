Ranking Members Meeks, Garcia Demand State OIG Investigation Of Partisan Loyalty Tests For Diplomats

Representatives Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Robert Garcia, Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, called on the Department of State Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to launch an immediate investigation into whether the State Department is applying partisan loyalty tests as part of the selection, promotion, and assignment of nonpartisan Foreign Service Officers.

The request follows reporting by the Washington Sun that some personnel decisions within the State Department are being conditioned based on voting history and past campaign contributions. The Sun also reported that some roles are open only to those who voted for President Trump, and that donations to Democratic candidates are disqualifying. If true, these practices would violate federal law and Department regulations, while jeopardising US national security.

A copy of the letter is available here.

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