Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 03:07 PM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Announces that its inaugural 2026 diamond drilling program at its flagship Magno Project in northwestern British Columbia has reached approximately 3,000 metres, with exploration advancing across its high-grade silver-lead-zinc and tungsten targets. Recent drilling at D Zone has encountered multiple intervals of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization, further advancing GoldHaven's exploration of a silver-lead-zinc system sharing key geological characteristics with Coeur Mining's Silvertip deposit. Drilling continues across additional targets, with laboratory assays pending. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.13.
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