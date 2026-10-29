The Future Of Agriculture In Qatar - Interview: Esteban Barrachina, CEO & Founder Of Integra

MENAFN - Gulf Times) On the sidelines of the World Investment Forum 2026 in Doha, we had the opportunity to speak with Esteban Barrachina, CEO & Founder of Integra, a Spanish company established in Qatar.

He shares his insights on the development of agriculture and hydroponics in Qatar, and how cutting-edge technology is helping transform the way food is produced in the country.

An interesting conversation about innovation, sustainability, food security, and investment, highlighting the role of international expertise in supporting Qatar's future.