Simple Temperature Change Could Keep Oil Refineries Running Twice As Long

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including energy stocks issues commentary from Dr. Ajay Dalai and Simon Kwao from the Canadian Light Source (CLS), a national research facility of the University of Saskatchewan.

Oil refining is the backbone of the Canadian energy sector, with the industry producing over 2 million barrels per day of refined petroleum products. But treating crude oil to produce useful gas products comes with challenges.

In a new study, Dr. Ajay Dalai and Simon Kwao from the University of Saskatchewan's College of Engineering, have improved our understanding of a key process known as hydrotreating, making it possible for refineries to run with fewer interruptions.

The researchers looked at a problem in oil refining called fine particle deposition. Fines are tiny solid particles that build up on the catalysts inside reactors that are used to clean gas oils made from bitumen. As these particles accumulate, they gradually block the flow of oil, increase pressure, and force the reactor to eventually shut down.

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Using the Canadian Light Source at USask, Dalai and Kwao discovered that fines collect first in the hottest part of the reactor and then spread to cooler areas. In the hottest zone, the particles react chemically with the catalyst particles, damaging it and reducing its ability to remove impurities. In the cooler zones, the particles mainly form physical blockages, and catalyst performance declines only after large deposits built up over time.

What they've learned, says Dalai, can help engineers design better reactors, choose operating conditions that reduce buildup, and extend catalyst life. Theteam's results are published in the journalIndustrial & Engineering Chemistry Research.

Dalai and Kwao hope their findings can help the industry operate safely, and for longer. In some cases, understanding the importance of operating temperature could double the uninterrupted operating time at refineries from about a year to two years.

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The Canadian Light Source (CLS) is a national research facility of the University of Saskatchewan, and Canada's only synchrotron. Each year, more than 1,000 Canadian and international researchers from universities, government, and industry use the CLS's ultrabright light to address challenges in health, agriculture, energy, the environment, and advanced materials, supported by a team of 260 CLS employees. By enabling discoveries, training the next generation of scientists, and helping Canadian companies innovate, the CLS contributes to Canada's scientific excellence, economic competitiveness, and prosperity.

The Canada Foundation for Innovation, the Government of Saskatchewan, and the University of Saskatchewan fund CLS operations.

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