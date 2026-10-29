Beyond The Hype: Singapore's Aivo Asia Scales Unified Saas Platform To Drive Real Business Growth Through Conversational AI



SINGAPORE, Oct 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In a move to transform how businesses engage customers and drive revenue, Singapore-based conversational AI pioneer Aivo Asia is expanding its unified voice and chat platform into a global self-service SaaS offering. Three years ago, an insurance entrepreneur was contemplating leaving the industry after his warm leads dried up and traditional prospecting methods stopped delivering results. Today, his circumstances have changed dramatically: after adopting AI-powered lead generation from Singapore-based technology company Aivo Asia, he achieved Top of the Table (TOT) recognition - a distinction reserved for exceptional sales production. His primary challenge is no longer finding prospects, but managing an unprecedented volume of qualified leads. For Aivo Asia, stories like his demonstrate that the next chapter of artificial intelligence should be measured by the tangible business opportunities it creates rather than pure technological sophistication. The Real AI Opportunity Isn't Just Automation Across the global business landscape, artificial intelligence has become synonymous with digital transformation as companies invest heavily in intelligent agents to reduce manual labor. However, beneath the media hype lies a fundamental question: Is AI genuinely improving business performance, or merely adding operational complexity? For many small and medium-sized enterprises, everyday operational friction remains a persistent problem. Customer inquiries arrive after business hours, sales opportunities lapse due to delayed follow-ups, and marketing leads are lost without proper engagement. Rather than treating AI as a pure cost-cutting mechanism, Aivo Asia views conversational AI as a growth engine designed to recover these missed opportunities, extend operational capacity, and unlock revenue that would otherwise remain out of reach. When Ten Minutes Can Mean a Lost Customer For another Aivo customer, the primary operational bottleneck was not lead generation, but response speed. Inbound inquiries were arriving consistently, but potential clients frequently abandoned the process if the company took more than ten minutes to reply. By deploying Aivo's conversational AI solution to automate real-time responses across digital channels, the company successfully eliminated this revenue leakage, reporting a 20% increase in inbound sales over the following year. This result underscores a critical reality in modern business strategy: companies do not always need larger advertising budgets or expanded sales teams to grow; often, they simply need to capture and convert the opportunities already in their pipeline. Rethinking Cross-Channel Communication Founded in Singapore, Aivo Asia specializes in conversational AI designed for customer engagement, lead qualification, and automated business operations. Recognizing that modern business communications span multiple channels - where a customer might send a WhatsApp message in the morning and make a phone call later in the day - Aivo developed its flagship platform, AISE, to unify these touchpoints. The AISE ecosystem combines AISE Chat, which automates messaging across WhatsApp and live chat, with Aivobot, an agentic voice AI designed to handle complex telephone interactions such as outbound calls, qualification, and follow-up engagement. This unified approach eliminates fragmented customer experiences across Southeast Asia's diverse linguistic and telecommunications landscape. Making Enterprise-Grade AI Accessible Without an IT Department To accelerate adoption, Aivo Asia is preparing to introduce a self-service, pay-as-you-use Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for its platform by late 2026. Through an intuitive management console, businesses will be able to independently configure voice agents, integrate existing SIP telephony credentials, upload contact lists, and deploy outbound campaigns without specialized IT support. By pairing technical readiness with automated account activation and payment gateway integration, Aivo aims to lower the barrier to entry, allowing smaller enterprises to access enterprise-grade AI without heavy upfront capital investments. Regional Expertise with Global Ambitions With operations expanding across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, Aivo is scaling its engineering capabilities under leadership that includes Chief Technology Officer Raymond Ling, who brings over 15 years of enterprise systems experience from IBM. Founder and CEO Cedric Chua emphasizes that the company's vision extends far beyond local borders: "I have never believed that Singapore's size should determine the scale of our ambition. We may be a small nation, but we have the talent, resilience, and determination to build technology that competes with the very best in the world. At Aivo Asia, we are here to make advanced AI accessible to businesses everywhere and prove that Singapore can be a creator of world-class AI innovation, not just a consumer of it." As Aivo Asia prepares its unified SaaS platform for broader deployment, the company remains focused on proving that the true value of conversational AI lies in turning everyday customer communications into measurable growth for businesses of all sizes.



About the Team Founder and CEO Cedric Chua, CTO Raymond Ling and Business Development Director David Yap - whose shared vision for conversational AI traces back to a conversation among old ACS friends in 2019. About Aivo Asia Founded in Singapore, Aivo Asia Pte. Ltd. is an AI technology company specializing in conversational AI, intelligent automation, and AI-powered customer engagement. Built with the vision of making advanced AI technology accessible to businesses of all sizes, Aivo Asia has evolved from developing specialized communication solutions to building AISE, its unified voice and chat platform. Today, over 1,000 businesses and independent professionals leverage Aivo's solutions across Southeast Asia. Led by Founder & CEO Cedric Chua and CTO Raymond Ling, Aivo Asia combines deep expertise in software engineering, telecommunications, and enterprise systems to deliver practical, scalable AI tools that drive real commercial success. Media contact

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