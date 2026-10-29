COSCO SHIPPING Ports Announces 2026 Third Quarter Results
| - Weaving New Connections
- Empowering Smart Journeys
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Hong Kong, Oct 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING Ports” or“CSP” or the“Company”, SEHK: 1199), the world's leading ports logistics service provider, today announced the results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the“Group”) for the 3 months and 9 months ended 30 September 2026.
2026 Third Quarter Results Highlights
- Total throughput increased by 8.4% YoY to 42,266,553 TEU
2026 9 Months Results Highlights
- Total throughput increased by 8.1% YoY to 122,423,600 TEU
FINANCIAL REVIEW
OPERATIONAL REVIEW
China
Bohai Rim
Yangtze River Delta
Southeast Coast and Others
Pearl River Delta
Southwest Coast
Overseas
PROSPECTS
Since the beginning of 2026, the global economic and trade landscape has continued to undergo deep adjustments, with geopolitical tensions, changes in trade policies and supply chain cost pressures intertwined. Against this backdrop, COSCO SHIPPING Ports has continued to strengthen the resilience of its global network, actively respond to the spillover effects of the Middle East situation and the challenges brought by shipping alliance restructuring, and fully leverage its synergies with COSCO SHIPPING Group and the Ocean Alliance. In the third quarter, leveraging its global layout and prudent operations, the Company sustained YoY growth in both total throughput and profit attributable to equity holders, while operating quality and efficiency improved steadily.
Recently, benefiting from supply chain adjustments and strong investment in artificial intelligence, both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have upwardly revised their forecasts for global economic growth and global goods trade growth, with growth expected to continue in 2027. According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China, in the first three quarters of this year, the total value of goods imports and exports reached RMB39.94 trillion, representing a YoY increase of 18.8%. Of this, exports amounted to RMB23.2 trillion, a YoY increase of 16.4%, and imports totaled RMB16.74 trillion, a YoY increase of 22.3%. Market diversification continued to expand, with significant growth in imports and exports with free trade partners. The export structure continued to improve toward new and higher-quality products, with rapid growth in exports of high-tech products and green products. Looking ahead, although global economic and trade conditions still face considerable uncertainty, and the trajectory of the Middle East situation, energy price volatility, supply chain cost pressures and changes in trade policies will continue to affect the shipping market, the growth forecasts for the global economy and goods trade, as well as the strong momentum demonstrated by China's foreign trade in terms of market diversification and export structure upgrading, bring positive opportunities to the port industry.
In the face of opportunities and challenges, the Company will actively respond with a focus on the following three aspects. First, continuously optimize its global resource layout. We will seize opportunities in emerging markets and regional cooperation, enhance the service capabilities and risk resistance of key node ports, optimize trunk and feeder network connectivity, seek controlling stakes in strategic hub ports, and take equity stakes in key gateway ports at appropriate times, so as to build an efficient and collaborative global terminal system. At the same time, we will capture the opportunities brought by the recovery of the Suez Canal and strengthen service support and cargo sourcing capabilities at hub ports along the route. Second, deepen lean operations and synergies. We will strengthen the operational capabilities of hub ports such as CSP Wuhan Terminal, Piraeus Terminal, CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal and CSP Chancay Terminal, closely monitor the Middle East situation, and improve contingency plans and multi-route logistics corridors. We will adopt customer demand-oriented precision marketing, attract new shipping routes and extra vessel calls, deepen business linkages with the Group's internal fleet, promote revenue growth and cost reduction, and use digital empowerment to improve terminal operating efficiency. Third, accelerate innovation-driven development. Focusing on the two main lines of“digital intelligence” and“green and low-carbon”, we will advance full-process automation of terminal operations and the application of artificial intelligence, expand the use of clean energy, participate in the construction of green fuel supply chains, cultivate new quality productive forces in the port and shipping industry, build new momentum for sustainable development, and create long-term stable returns for shareholders.
About COSCO SHIPPING Ports ( )
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (Stock Code: 1199) is a leading ports logistics service provider in the world and its terminals portfolio covers the five main port regions and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in China, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa, etc. As at 30 September 2026, COSCO SHIPPING Ports operated and managed 395 berths at 40 ports globally, of which 245 were for containers.
Building on the brand philosophy of“The Ports for ALL”, COSCO SHIPPING Ports has established its corporate mission of“Connecting Different Worlds” and is committed to maintaining a customer-centric approach to continuously improve the service and capacity of its global network and enhance the strategic positioning of key node ports and optimise logistics resource distribution. Leveraging ports as a conduit to connect global shipping services and serve global trade, the Company is dedicated to establishing a platform for mutual benefits and shared successes for all stakeholders involved with a vision of becoming“the leading global port logistics service provider with a customer-oriented focus”.
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