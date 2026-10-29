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Colin Nolden

Colin Nolden


Date: 2026-10-29 03:18:46

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Research Fellow, Energy Institute, University of Sheffield
Profile Articles

Colin researches at sustainable energy and climate governance at the intersection of demand, markets, and places to achieve a just transition to net zero. As a geographer by training, he is particularly interested in scalar and spatial dimensions. Throughout his academic career, Colin has worked for schools or departments of Geography, Politics, Business, Management, Law and Engineering.

Experience
  • –present Senior Research Fellow, Energy Institute, University of Sheffield

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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