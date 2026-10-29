Colin Nolden

Colin researches at sustainable energy and climate governance at the intersection of demand, markets, and places to achieve a just transition to net zero. As a geographer by training, he is particularly interested in scalar and spatial dimensions. Throughout his academic career, Colin has worked for schools or departments of Geography, Politics, Business, Management, Law and Engineering.

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