Flash: Ukraine Has Developed Five Effective Interceptors For Jet-Powered Drones
“There are at least five interceptors. And there are interceptors that are highly effective,” Beskrestnov said.Read also: Flash: Russia produces more ballistic missiles than the entire world produces Patriot missile
He explained that conclusions regarding the interceptors' effectiveness can only be drawn after a particular model has been rolled out across all units.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara stated that Ukraine already has“Bars” drones designed to intercept“Shahed” jet drones, which have demonstrated 100 percent effectiveness in countering enemy drones. Production of these drones is currently being scaled up.
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