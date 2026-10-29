Attack On Chernihiv City Center Leaves Two Dead And Raises Injury Toll To 25

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

"An absolutely brutal strike on the center of Chernihiv. Two children were killed-Russia killed two girls. Twenty-five people were injured. Among the injured are four children-the youngest girl is only 10 months old, another girl is 10 years old, and the boys are 16 and 17. Two children -a brother and sister-are in critical condition,” he wrote.

It is noted that a total of eight people are currently in hospitals. The rest received medical care on the scene or are being treated on an outpatient basis. All emergency services are operational and continue to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Friday, October 30, was declared a Day of Mourning in Chernihiv for the city's residents who died as a result of Russian strikes between October 21 and 29, according to Chernihiv City Council Order No. 90-r dated October 29, 2026.

“To honor the memory of those who died as a result of enemy strikes carried out by the armed forces of the Russian Federation against the city of Chernihiv between October 21 and 29, 2026, and pursuant to Article 59 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Local Self-Government in Ukraine': October 30, 2026, is hereby declared a Day of Mourning in the city of Chernihiv,” the document states.

Death toll from Russian attack on Kremenchuk rises to three, 15 injured

It is noted that, as a sign of mourning for the deceased, the National Flag of Ukraine with a black ribbon will be flown at half-mast on the buildings of state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations.

On this day, entertainment and concert events are prohibited, as is the broadcast of entertainment music in markets, retail establishments, restaurants, and on public transportation, the city council added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 29, a Russian drone attacked the center of Chernihiv, resulting in fatalities and injuries