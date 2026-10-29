Ukrainian, US, Russian Representatives Arrive At Site From Which Aid Will Be Delivered To Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A delegation of representatives of Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia has reached the site from which aid will be delivered to Oleshky tomorrow," Arakhamia said.

According to him, "media representatives from all three countries are present at the site to ensure the humanitarian mission's next stage is carried out with maximum transparency."

No ceasefire violations in Oleshky, humanitarian aid delivery planned for Friday – Lubinets

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine applying only to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. According to the White House press service, the parties agreed to temporarily suspend all military activity in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

The ceasefire in the Oleshky area will remain in effect from October 27 until 22:59 on Sunday, November 1.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he did not know which direction people would choose to go during the evacuation from Oleshky, but understood that it would be easier for them to leave for areas deeper inside the territory temporarily occupied by Russia. However, he said, many people wanted to return to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Oleksandr Pavlichenko, executive director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, noted that Russia was interested in keeping some of the population in Oleshky, as this would allow the occupying forces to use them as a human shield against Ukraine.

On Thursday, October 29, a Ukrainian delegation led by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets set off toward temporarily occupied Oleshky to monitor the humanitarian operation.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Telegram