Young Talents Shine At Horwitz Bishop Rapid Chess Tournament

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Horwitz Bishop Chess Academy organised a rapid chess tournament at DMIS, Doha, on October 23, attracting around 300 young players in the Under-9, Under-11 and Under-13 categories.

A total of 33 prizes were awarded across the three age groups. Aarush Upganlawar won the Under-13 title, Advaith Saravanan topped the Under-11 category, while Dhrish Jibin emerged champion in the Under-9 section.

Advocate Jaffarkhan M, chairman of the Legal Cell, ICBF, attended the event as chief guest and presented the prizes to the winners. The tournament was conducted under the supervision of chief arbiter Jaise Joseph and deputy chief arbiter Rayan Joseph Jaise. The arbiting team comprised Ismath, Abhinessh, Sreekanth, Jason, Melvin, Vikas, Hari and Sanju. The tournament provided young players with an excellent platform to showcase their talent and gain valuable competitive experience.

blade-->





Around 300 young players took part in the tournament in the Under-9, Under-11 and Under-13 categories

Winners List

U-9 category: 1. Dhrish Jibin; 2. Rajddep Dey; 3. Daya Vasanthakumar; 4. Thrikshan Hariprashanna; 5. Hanvika Shrithagna Vollala; 6 Palash Joshi; 7 Muhammad Nusri; 8. Eabe Don Fredy; 9. Abinav Shanmuga; 10. Fayan Fahees; 11. Shlok Nirav Bavisi, 12. Ayan Biddappa; Best girl: Sashtika Murugesan; Youngest girl: Liya Raghavendrakiran; Youngest boy: Devang Narayan

U-11 category: 1. Advaith Saravanan; 2. Mahee Dutta; 3. Vishnu Shankar; 4. Edwin Idiculla Sanju; 5. Bhavish Pandikkannan; 6. Shivansh Joshi; 7. Aadhavan Rajasekar; 8. Devdatt Abhilash; 9. Rishikesh S; 10. Muhammad Azam; Best girl: Shreyanshi Madineedi

U-13 category: 1. Arush Upganlawar; 2. Emmanuel Varghese Mathew; 3. Harish Kaviarasu; 4. Prince Lieven; 5. Muhammad Nusair; 6. Evan Varghese Sanju; 7. Best girl: Leena Nazeedeen

Chess Rapid Chess Tournament