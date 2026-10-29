FIBA Hall Of Fame Member Turkoglu To Mark 300 Days To Go To Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027

MENAFN - Gulf Times) FIBA Hall of Fame member Hidayet Turkoglu is scheduled to visit Qatar as the country marks 300 days to go to the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 on Saturday.

The Turkish Basketball Federation President will visit at the invitation of the tournament's Local Organizing Committee, with a program expected to include the Tissot Countdown Clock unveiling as well as engagements with the Qatar Turkish School students and basketball fans.

One of Türkiye's most celebrated sporting figures, Turkoglu became the first player from the country to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2026. He helped Türkiye claim silver medals at FIBA EuroBasket 2001 and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2010, held in Türkiye. Across 15 NBA seasons, he reached the 2009 NBA Finals with the Orlando Magic and received the NBA Most Improved Player award for the 2007–08 season.

Following his retirement from professional basketball in 2015, Turkoglu moved into sports administration. He was elected President of the Turkish Basketball Federation in 2016, a position he continues to hold.

The visit will connect Qatar's basketball community and the next generation of basketball talent with one of Türkiye's most accomplished players, inspiring aspiring players as excitement builds towards the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027. Taking place in Doha from 27 August to 12 September 2027, the tournament will bring together 32 national teams for the first-ever FIBA Basketball World Cup in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with all games staged in a single city. Türkiye has already secured its place in the tournament, becoming the first nation to qualify following an unbeaten run in the European Qualifiers.

Turkoglu FIBA Qatar 2027 World Cup