Garcia Bids For Ryder Cup Return As He Confirms LIV Exit

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sergio Garcia will target an 11th Ryder Cup appearance in Ireland next year after he became the latest leading golfer to confirm he was leaving the struggling LIV Golf circuit.

The breakaway league is attempting to relaunch after filing for bankruptcy protection. But that has not stopped several players from announcing their intention to return to the established US PGA and European circuits.

European players such as Garcia have also been told signing with the new-look LIV will make them ineligible for European tour membership and so rule them out of the Ryder Cup - the biennial team event against the United States.

Garcia is also the all-time leading points scorer in Ryder Cup history, with the 46-year-old Spaniard having amassed 28.5 points in 10 appearances. In an X post on Thursday, the 2017 US Masters champion also referenced his conduct at Augusta National this year, where he was issued with a code-of-conduct warning after he broke his driver on the second hole.

"This off-season, I'm working really hard on my game and putting a big focus on a strong mindset and my mental health," said Garcia.

"Next season, I'll be playing on the DP World (European) Tour. This tour has been a huge part of my career from the very beginning, and I'm proud to call it home again.

"I'm also keeping my options open for a return to the PGA Tour."

Garcia added: "I left Augusta last year disappointed with myself and my actions, and I'm ready to show what I've learned and where I am mentally.

"Augusta has given me some of the greatest moments of my life, and I'd love nothing more than to chase another green jacket at such a special place...Another goal is to make that Ryder Cup team and to be an asset to the guys in whatever capacity that may be. In golf, everything is earned and nothing is given. Let's get to work."

LIV's future is uncertain after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States following the withdrawal of financial support from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, their longtime backers. Last week, England's Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton both announced they were leaving LIV, even though new lead investor BC Partners Credit has pledged an initial funding commitment of a potential $300mn to help the circuit relaunch in 2027.

Earlier this month, two-time major champion Jon Rahm reached a separation agreement with LIV.

Rahm was LIV's largest unsecured creditor with $7.5mn owed when LIV filed for bankruptcy. The 31-year-old Spaniard was thought to have been owed much more after signing a deal worth a reported $300mn to leave the PGA Tour for LIV in December 2023.

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