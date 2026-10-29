7Th World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue Participants Visit Shusha And Aghdam (PHOTO)
This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.
As noted, during the visit, the forum participants viewed the busts of prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures that were riddled with bullets during the Armenian occupation, located in the central square of Shusha. They also visited the house of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Shusha Fortress, the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, and the Mehmandarovs' House-Museum.
The forum participants then traveled to the city of Aghdam, where they visited the Imarat Complex.
During their visits to both cities, the guests were briefed on the acts of vandalism and looting committed by the Armenian side against the cities' social infrastructure and historical and cultural heritage, including religious sites, during the 30-year occupation. They were also provided with information about the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out by the Azerbaijani state in Shusha, Aghdam, and other territories liberated from occupation.
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