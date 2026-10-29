UNESCO Organizes Workshop On Media Literacy, Museum Storytelling In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- UNESCO, in cooperation with the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and the Jordan Museum, organized an interactive workshop on Thursday titled "Museums and Media and Information Literacy: Who Tells the Story?" as part of Global Media and Information Literacy Week 2026.

Hosted at the Al Hussein Cultural Center and the Jordan Museum, the workshop convened 30 museum professionals to enhance critical thinking and media literacy skills within the cultural heritage sector.

Facilitated by Hiba Jawhar, the sessions focused on techniques for presenting historical narratives, verifying information and imagery in the digital age, and addressing challenges posed by artificial intelligence-generated content and misinformation related to cultural heritage.

The program included interactive modules titled "The Museum is Not Just a Place to Display History: Who Tells the Story?" and "History and Heritage in the Digital Age," along with practical exercises on analyzing multiple photographs of single historical events to verify context.

On the sidelines of the workshop, participants took part in a field visit to the Jordan Museum titled "Beyond the Exhibits." The tour was attended by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communication Zaid Nawaiseh, Amman City Manager, Nabil Al-Jariri, and Representative of the UNESCO Office in Jordan Noha Bawazir, focusing on historical storytelling methods that encourage critical thinking among visitors.

The workshop concluded with actionable recommendations aimed at transforming museum visits into experiences that foster curiosity, inquiry, and information verification among youth and students.

//Petra// AF