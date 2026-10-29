Bridges Of Hope Puts Emotional Support At Heart Of Breast Cancer Awareness

Breast cancer awareness must extend beyond early detection to include emotional support and community solidarity, Hour and Hour programme CEO Tamani al-Yafai said at the fifth Bridges of Hope event held in Qatar this October.

The event, organised by the Hour and Hour programme in collaboration with the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), was held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Jaber al-Thani, chairman of the QCS Board of Directors, as part of Pink October activities.

Themed 'A Window of Hope', Bridges of Hope sought to raise awareness of breast cancer while highlighting the emotional and social challenges faced by patients, survivors and their families.

Al-Yafai said the initiative aims to promote early detection, correct misconceptions about breast cancer and strengthen the support available to those affected by the disease.

“The event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer, correct misconceptions about breast cancer, highlight the importance of psychological and social support for patients, survivors and their families, and establish a culture of hope and community solidarity,” she said.

Beyond awareness discussions, the programme brought together health, education and culture through activities designed to encourage community participation and cultural exchange.

Specialists led awareness sessions, while artistic, musical, and heritage performances celebrated Qatari and Japanese cultures. Several schools also participated, with students presenting performances that showcased their creativity and promoted communication, tolerance, and intergenerational cultural exchange.

A Qatari-Japanese cultural exhibition further highlighted the connection between the two cultures, featuring visual arts, Arabic and Japanese calligraphy, traditional clothing, handicrafts and interactive workshops.

The combination of public-health awareness and cultural activities gave the event a broader community focus, bringing together different generations and encouraging conversations about a disease that affects patients and their families in different ways.

Al-Yafai said the participation of government and private-sector organisations reflected the importance of coordinated efforts across health, education, culture and the wider community to raise awareness and create a lasting positive impact.

She also thanked Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Jaber al-Thani for his patronage, the Qatar Cancer Society for its collaboration, and Rixos Hotel for hosting the event, along with the participating organisations, partners, and supporters.

The event's message was captured in its theme, 'A Window of Hope', which Al-Yafai described as a meeting point for cultures and generations.

“Two cultures meet, generations create, hearts unite, and a message of hope transcends borders,” she said.

breast cancer awareness Bridges of Hope