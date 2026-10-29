QCS, AZF Partner For Relay For Life '26

Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) and Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF) have signed a co-operation agreement to support and organise the third edition of Relay for Life – Qatar 2026, taking place tomorrow (Friday) at Aspire Olympic Hall.

The agreement builds on the two organisations' longstanding collaboration and underscores their commitment to combining resources and expertise to deliver meaningful humanitarian and community initiatives.

These efforts aim to promote public health and well-being, improve quality of life, and create a supportive environment for people living with cancer and cancer survivors, reflecting the values of compassion and solidarity deeply rooted in Qatari society.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on the event's organisational and logistical aspects, coordinating their efforts to ensure an inclusive, engaging experience for participants from all segments of society while maximising the event's humanitarian and awareness-raising impact.

Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Jabor al-Thani, chairman of Qatar Cancer Society, emphasised that the collaboration with Aspire Zone Foundation represents a strong example of institutional partnerships that translate social responsibility into meaningful humanitarian initiatives with a lasting impact.

“The signing of this agreement reflects our belief in the importance of collaboration among national institutions in serving the community. It also reinforces the understanding that addressing cancer goes beyond medical treatment and healthcare to encompass psychological and community support for people living with cancer and their families, ensuring they never feel alone throughout their journey,” Sheikh Dr Khalid said.

He added:“Relay for Life carries a powerful humanitarian message that extends beyond cancer awareness. It embodies the values of hope, solidarity, and the celebration of life. We deeply appreciate Aspire Zone Foundation's collaboration and its valuable contribution to this initiative, which will enable us to reach a wider audience and further strengthen community engagement in supporting people living with cancer and survivors.”

Abdulla Nasser al-Naemi, acting chief executive officer of Aspire Zone Foundation, said:“Our partnership with the Qatar Cancer Society reflects Aspire Zone Foundation's commitment to its community role and its continued support for national initiatives that promote health awareness and reinforce the importance of early detection and prevention.”

“In line with our social responsibility, we are committed to leveraging the Foundation's facilities and capabilities to support initiatives that create a positive and lasting impact, enhance quality of life, and promote a culture of social responsibility,” he added.

The third edition of Relay for Life – Qatar 2026 is expected to bring together approximately 3,000 participants, including people living with cancer, survivors, their families, representatives of companies and institutions, and members of the wider community.

The event will feature a symbolic community walk, interactive activities, and family-friendly entertainment, alongside special moments celebrating stories of hope and recovery and honouring the memory of those who have lost their lives to cancer.