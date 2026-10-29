Es'hailsat And Arabsat Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement To Enhance Cooperation In Broadcasting And Satellite Communications Services

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Es'hailSat -Qatar Satellite Company- and the Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) signed a strategic partnership agreement during the Arab Radio and Television Festival (ASBU Festival) in Hammamet, Tunisia.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between both companies and expand joint initiatives in broadcasting and satellite communications.

This landmark agreement aims to reinforce the 26° East orbital location as the regional satellite broadcasting hub of choice by increasing the number of channels and enhancing content diversity. This will enrich the viewing experience and support the growth of the satellite media sector across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The agreement also expands cooperation for both space pioneers in satellite communications, VSAT services, and connectivity solutions. Both parties will explore advanced technologies to improve service quality, efficiency, and reliability, offering customers more integrated solutions.

Arabsat and Es'hailSat will also expand cooperation on the Unified Arab Bouquet to strengthen the global reach of Arab content and use international satellite coverage to deliver Arab channels to wider audiences beyond the MENA region.

President and CEO of Es'hailSat Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said: "This agreement represents an important step toward cross-sector collaboration between Es'hailSat and Arabsat and leveraging the capabilities and expertise of both parties in satellite, connectivity and broadcast services. Through this cooperation, we look forward to enriching the 26° East orbital location, expanding the scope of broadcasting, communications, and satellite connectivity solutions, and providing more advanced and flexible services to our customers."

CEO of Arabsat Dr. Badr N. Alsuwaidan said: "Through this cooperation, we look forward to reinforcing the 26° East orbital location and expanding areas of cooperation in broadcasting, communications, and satellite connectivity solutions, while supporting the global reach of Arab content and enabling it to reach wider audiences worldwide.

"This partnership also provides a foundation for developing joint initiatives and solutions that leverage the expertise and capabilities of both parties and keep pace with the rapid developments in the space sector, enhancing the quality of services provided to our customers and supporting our vision for a more integrated, innovative, and sustainable future."

Es'hailSat and Arabsat affirm that this agreement establishes a framework for long-term cooperation and supports the development of joint projects and initiatives that address customer needs and adapt to rapid changes in the space, media, and telecommunications sectors.

Es'hailSat Arab Satellite Communications Organization