Novalina Opens First Schueller Americas Center, A Kitchen Experience Center In Doral, Florida

Novalina's SAC in Doral, Fla.

Novalina Uni Gloss and Cremona Kitchen

Novalina Boston Kitchen

Novalina Newport Kitchen

The 6,500-square-foot Miami-area experience center gives design professionals a hands-on setting to experience Novalina's German-manufactured kitchen cabinetry

- Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture North America Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key Takeaways- Novalina's first Schueller Americas Center (SAC), a kitchen experience center, is located at 7850 NW 32nd St. in Doral, Florida.- The 6,500-square-foot SAC features seven complete kitchen settings and a mock apartment, showing nine Novalina collections.- The SAC is designed primarily for architects, interior designers, kitchen dealers, builders, developers and their clients.- Novalina marked the official opening on Oct. 22 with a private event for invited trade partners, clients and vendors.- Markus Schüller, managing director of Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH, traveled from Germany to attend the opening.- The SAC expands Novalina's U.S. presence alongside its North Carolina distribution, service, and repair and replacement-parts operations.Novalina has officially opened the first Schueller Americas Center (SAC), its U.S. kitchen experience center, at 7850 NW 32nd St. in Doral. The 6,500-square-foot space allows architects, designers, dealers, builders and other trade professionals to guide clients through complete kitchen environments, compare materials and finishes, and discuss projects with Novalina's team.Novalina marked the official opening on Oct. 22 with a private event for invited trade partners, clients and vendors. Rather than a formal ribbon-cutting, the afternoon reception gave guests the chance to speak one-on-one with Novalina CEO Alexander Reckzeh and Markus Schüller, managing director of Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH, the German manufacturer of Novalina cabinetry, who traveled from Germany for the occasion.The SAC presents seven complete kitchen settings and a mock apartment, together showing nine Novalina collections: Nova, Bari, Cremona, Modena, Uni Gloss, Fino Matt, Boston, Newport and Smartglas Matt. The settings reflect different ways of living, from a family kitchen built for school-morning routines to a handleless, gallery-like design for a city condo and a double-island kitchen made for hosting.Together, the installations demonstrate Novalina's range of design options, intelligent storage, integrated lighting and practical organization. Each features cabinetry manufactured by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH in Herrieden, Germany, and designed specifically for the U.S. market.Among the highlights is an all-white kitchen in Smartglas Crystal White, a matte polymer-glass front with a scratch-resistant surface. It shows nearly every lighting option Novalina offers, with LED lines in the toe kick, in the handleless grip ledge, under the wall cabinets and inside glass-front display cabinets. A second Smartglas setting pairs Taupe Metallic Matte with warm Bari wall cabinets in Aurora Oak effect around a cooking island with a waterfall countertop.Nearby, Fino Matt in Lava Black brings a dark, fingerprint-resistant matte finish to a kitchen anchored by a stone waterfall island and a movable wall-rail system for knives, spices and paper towels. At the other end of the style range, a transitional Newport kitchen pairs White Satin perimeter cabinetry and five-piece shaker doors with a Deep Blue Satin island and a pull-out pantry reachable from both sides. A family kitchen in Boston Blue-Gray Satin and Modena walnut effect includes a breakfast station with a concealed outlet, a pull-out work surface and a door sensor that cuts power when the doors close.For builders and developers, a mock apartment shows how the Nova collection in Pebble Gray works in a compact home. The same cabinetry system continues beyond the kitchen into a TV unit, a desk, a storage room divider, a mudroom area and built-in wall storage.“Until now, designers and homeowners knew our kitchens through our U.S. dealer partners, our website and social media, or from Schüller's presence at EuroCucina in Milan, the Küchenmeile in Germany and the Schüller showroom in Herrieden,” said Alexander Reckzeh, CEO of Schueller Furniture North America Inc.“At the SAC, they can open every drawer, experience the lighting and compare complete kitchen environments side by side. That changes the conversation a designer can have with a client.”“Every kitchen at the SAC is manufactured in Herrieden and adapted for the way people live in the United States,” Reckzeh added.“Having Markus Schüller with us for the opening shows how committed our German colleagues are to this market and to the designers, dealers and builders we work with here.”The Doral location adds a trade-focused design center and U.S. headquarters to Novalina's growing domestic operations, which also include distribution, service, and repair and replacement-parts capabilities in North Carolina, as well as an expanding dealer network.Designed for Professional CollaborationThe SAC is organized around the way design professionals work with clients. A private meeting room provides space to review plans, discuss budgets and make project decisions away from the kitchen displays. The Novalina team is available to answer questions about cabinetry construction, installation and the planning considerations that distinguish European kitchen systems from conventional American cabinetry.A dedicated materials area holds cabinet fronts, finishes and other samples that visitors can handle and compare under the center's lighting. Product videos and informal seating areas further support client presentations and project meetings.“Most of our business runs through designers and dealers, so the SAC was built with their work in mind,” Reckzeh said.“It gives them an inspiring place to bring clients, compare designs and finishes, and work through the details of a project with support from our team.”A Resource for the TradeNovalina works through trade professionals, supporting residential, multifamily and builder projects. Homeowners may visit with a designer, architect, dealer or other project professional. Those who do not yet have a trade professional may contact Novalina for help identifying an appropriate resource.The Doral location also houses offices for the Novalina team and will serve as a venue for product training, professional meetings, client presentations and industry programming.The SAC is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are preferred, although walk-ins are welcome during weekday hours. Saturday visits are available by appointment, and the SAC is closed on Sundays. Contact... to schedule an appointment or call 305-954-7634.Novalina / Schueller Americas CenterAddress: 7850 NW 32nd St., Units A and B, Doral, FL 33122Phone: 305-954-7634Website: novalinaFrequently Asked QuestionsWhere is the Schueller Americas Center?The Schueller Americas Center (SAC) is located at 7850 NW 32nd St., Units A and B, in Doral, Florida. The location serves the greater Miami and South Florida design communities.What is the Schueller Americas Center?The Schueller Americas Center (SAC) is Novalina's U.S. kitchen experience center and a resource for architects, interior designers, kitchen dealers, builders, developers and other trade professionals. The Doral location is the first Schueller Americas Center in the United States. It is not a retail showroom; Novalina does not sell to homeowners directly.How large is the Schueller Americas Center in Doral?The SAC encompasses approximately 6,500 square feet.What can visitors see at the Schueller Americas Center?The SAC presents seven complete kitchen settings and a mock apartment that shows how Novalina cabinetry works throughout a compact home, from the kitchen to a TV unit, desk and mudroom.What types of kitchen designs are displayed?The kitchens reflect a range of lifestyles and styles, from a transitional shaker kitchen in the Newport collection to handleless contemporary designs in Smartglas Matt, Fino Matt and Uni Gloss. Collections on display include Nova, Bari, Cremona, Modena, Uni Gloss, Fino Matt, Boston, Newport and Smartglas Matt.Where is Novalina cabinetry manufactured?Novalina cabinetry is manufactured by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH in Herrieden, Germany. The Novalina product line is designed specifically for the U.S. market.Who is the Schueller Americas Center intended for?The SAC primarily serves architects, interior designers, kitchen dealers, builders, developers and other professionals working on residential, multifamily and builder projects. Trade professionals can use the space to present Novalina products to clients and make project decisions.Can homeowners visit the Schueller Americas Center?Homeowners may visit the SAC with a designer, architect, dealer or other project professional. Homeowners without a trade professional may contact Novalina for help identifying an appropriate resource.Does Novalina sell directly to homeowners?Novalina works through qualified trade professionals rather than selling cabinetry directly to homeowners. Purchases and projects are managed through designers, architects, dealers and other professional partners.What resources are available at the SAC?Visitors can explore complete kitchen environments, cabinet fronts, finishes, storage systems, lighting and organizational features. The SAC also offers meeting space for reviewing plans, budgets, materials and project requirements with clients.What are the Schueller Americas Center's hours?The SAC is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are preferred, although weekday walk-ins are welcome. Saturday visits are available by appointment, and the SAC is closed on Sundays.How can someone schedule an appointment at the SAC?To schedule an appointment, call 305-954-7634, email... or visit novalina.For more information, visit novalina.About NovalinaNovalina is a premium kitchen brand owned by Schueller Furniture North America Inc., designed specifically for the U.S. market. Combining European sophistication with practical, everyday functionality tailored to the needs of American homeowners, Novalina delivers premium kitchen solutions with a focus on sustainability, innovation and superior customer service. Novalina kitchens feature cabinets manufactured by Schüller Möbelwerk GmbH in Herrieden, Germany, backed by decades of German engineering expertise. For more information, visit novalina

Mirjam Lippuner

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Novalina Opens First Schueller Americas Center, a Kitchen Experience Center in Doral, Florida News Provided By Get Ink DIY October 29, 2026, 18:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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