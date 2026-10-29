From Small-Town Ontario To National Recognition: Originality.Ai Ranks No. 9 On Deloitte's 2026 Companies-To-Watch List

Originality ranks No. 9 in the 2026 Companies-to-Watch category of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM program, with 494% revenue growth.

Collingwood-based technology company recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM program with 494% revenue growth.

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deloitte has announced that Originality, a tech company founded in small-town Ontario, has ranked No. 9 in the 2026 Companies-to-Watch category of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM program, following an impressive 494% revenue growth.Founded in 2022 and based in Collingwood, Ontario, Originality develops AI content detection, plagiarism checking and content quality tools that help publishers, businesses and content teams assess the originality of written content and make informed publishing decisions. Deloitte's recognition marks a significant growth milestone for the Canadian technology company as it continues its mission to bring greater transparency and trust to digital publishing in an era of rapidly evolving generative AI.Deloitte's Companies-to-Watch category recognizes emerging Canadian technology companies with the potential to become future Technology Fast 50 candidates. The 2026 ranking is based on fiscal-year revenue growth from 2023 to 2025. Winner selection is based on revenue growth requirements, with participating companies required to submit audited or reviewed financial statements.Originality's No. 9 placement is in the Companies-to-Watch category, one of three distinct categories within the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program. The other categories are Technology Fast 50 and Enterprise Industry Leaders.Originality credits the dedication of its team and the support of its customers for its growth. The company congratulates the other 2026 winners and thanks Deloitte Canada for the recognition.The complete 2026 rankings are available in Deloitte's 2026 winners report.About OriginalityOriginality is a Canadian technology company based in Collingwood, Ontario. The company provides AI content detection, plagiarism checking and related tools to help publishers, businesses and content teams review written content and publish with confidence. Learn more at originality.About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM ProgramThe Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program recognizes business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship in Canada's technology sector through three categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise-Industry Leaders and Companies-to-Watch.

Jonathan Gillham

Originality

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Small-Town Ontario to National Recognition: Originality Ranks No. 9 on Deloitte's 2026 Companies-to-Watch List News Provided By Originality October 29, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.