Bigwave Robotics Launches Hyper Foundry To Connect Robot Data, AI Training And Deployment

HYPER FOUNDRY INTRODUCTION

The platform links data collection, model training, validation and robot deployment for humanoid and collaborative robotics research and industrial testing.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bigwave Robotics launched Hyper Foundry on October 20, 2026, a Physical AI development platform that connects robot data collection, model training, validation and deployment within a single environment. It is designed for teams developing AI systems that interact with the physical world through robots.

For manufacturers and logistics operators, turning an AI demonstration into an industrial application involves more than training a model. Engineers must bring together robot hardware, GPU computing resources, data collection systems and training environments, then test the resulting models on actual equipment. Bigwave developed Hyper Foundry to address this integration challenge.

■ The Infrastructure Behind Robot Intelligence

Hyper Foundry supports imitation learning and reinforcement learning for humanoid and collaborative robots. It connects stages often handled by separate systems, from capturing behavioral data to evaluating models and deploying them to robots.

The platform follows an iterative development process: collect robot data, train and validate a model, deploy it to a robot, and use the resulting records to inform further development. According to Bigwave, this structure is designed to make the workflow easier to manage across research and field-testing environments.

■ From Robot Data to Robot Behavior

Hyper Foundry comprises four modules, each addressing a stage of Physical AI development.

. Data Studio collects and synchronizes behavioral data from different robots.

. Model Studio supports model development using imitation learning and reinforcement learning.

. Mission Studio connects trained models with physical robots for deployment and execution.

. Data Library manages datasets, models and deployment histories for use across the development process.

Research institutions can use the platform to collect robot data and develop and evaluate models. Industrial organizations can use task-specific data to assess whether trained models are suitable for testing in manufacturing and logistics environments.

Hyper Foundry supports on-premises data management and configurations tailored to an organization's robots and research infrastructure. These options are intended for organizations that need to manage development resources and robot data within their own facilities.

■ Expanding Bigwave's Physical AI Capabilities

The launch extends Bigwave's activities beyond robot adoption and automation integration into software infrastructure for developing and deploying robot intelligence. This approach builds on the company's experience integrating robotics systems into industrial sites, where AI models must ultimately be evaluated against operating requirements.

"For Physical AI to move beyond the lab and become a core industrial technology, integrated infrastructure that links data collection, AI training, and real-robot deployment is essential," said Minkyo Kim, CEO of Bigwave Robotics. "With Hyper Foundry, we will lower the technical barriers to Physical AI implementation and set a new standard for Industrial Physical AI development."

Bigwave presented Hyper Foundry at BIGWAVE SHIFT 2026 - Industrial Physical AI Summit, held in Seoul on October 22. The event featured a demonstration connecting the platform with a humanoid robot and showing a workflow from robot data collection and AI training to robot motion.

Separately, Bigwave and Rainbow Robotics signed a memorandum of understanding to develop integrated hardware-software solutions and pursue opportunities in the North American robotics market. The agreement forms part of Bigwave's broader work connecting robot hardware, software and data infrastructure.

Additional product information and an introductory video are available at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">bigwaverobotics.

■ About Bigwave Robotics

Bigwave Robotics is an Industrial Physical AI company providing automation solutions to customers ranging from small and midsize enterprises to large industrial groups, including Samsung, SK and Hyundai Motor Group. Its offerings combine robot integration, a partner ecosystem and software platforms, including SOLlink for multi-robot operations and Hyper Foundry for Physical AI development.

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Bigwave Robotics Launches Hyper Foundry to Connect Robot Data, AI Training and Deployment News Provided By Bigwaverobotics October 29, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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