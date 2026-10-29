Shield Our Schools Foundation Commits $50,000 To Colorado K-12 School Safety Grants For 2027

Foundation recognizes 2026 grant recipients and announces upcoming funding opportunities for Colorado public, private and charter schools.

- Paresa Noble, Co-Founder of Shield Our Schools Foundation

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following America's Safe Schools Week (Oct. 18–24), Shield Our Schools Foundation, a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to improving school safety, has announced a commitment of at least $50,000 in grants to help Colorado K-12 schools address critical security needs. The funding will support public, private and charter schools in identifying and implementing safety solutions tailored to their individual campuses.

Applications for 2027 Shield Grants will open Jan. 15, with a second application period beginning Aug. 1. The foundation works closely with schools to assess their individual safety needs, drawing on the expertise of board members with backgrounds in school safety and law enforcement. Schools maintain flexibility in selecting the security solutions that best meet their needs.

The need for additional school safety funding continues to grow, with 54 schools across the country currently on the foundation's applicant list. Shield Grants have typically ranged from $2,500 to $10,000, helping schools address security priorities that might otherwise go unfunded. Since its founding in 2023, the organization has awarded more than $41,500 in grants to Colorado schools.

“Every child deserves to feel safe at school, and every school should have access to the resources needed to help make that possible,” said Paresa Noble, Co-Founder of Shield Our Schools Foundation.“We know school safety looks different for every campus, which is why we focus on helping schools identify and fund solutions that make the greatest impact. Our hope is to bring communities together around something we can all agree on: keeping our kids safe.”

In 2026, four Colorado schools received Shield Grants with more to be announced before the end of the year.

“The district was not going to fund new security cameras for the building, and so we received the $10,000 grant, which helped us with about half the cameras that needed to be replaced,” said Josh Shapiro, Principal of D'Evelyn Jr.-R. High School.“Everyone on our subcommittee and the parents were so impressed they raised money as well to fund the rest of the cameras.”

Colorado schools can apply for Shield Grants during two application periods in 2027:

- Spring 2027: Applications open Jan. 15 and close March 31, 2027. Reviews and site visits take place April 1 through July 31, with funding awarded in August and September 2027.

- Fall 2027: Applications open Aug. 1 and close Sept. 30, 2027. Reviews and site visits take place Oct. 1 through Nov. 15, with funding awarded in January 2028.

For more information about eligibility and how to apply, visit shieldourschools/shieldgrant.

About Shield Our Schools Foundation

Founded in 2023, four days after the school shooting incident in Uvalde, TX, Shield Our Schools Foundation is a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to helping K-12 schools create safer learning environments. Through its Shield Grant program, the foundation provides funding for school security improvements, allowing schools to prioritize safety without diverting resources from academic enrichment. Working alongside educators, community leaders and law enforcement, Shield Our Schools helps identify and support security solutions tailored to each school's needs. For more information or to apply for a grant, visit shieldourschools.

Becca Cooper

ShuBu Creative

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Shield Our Schools Foundation Commits $50,000 to Colorado K-12 School Safety Grants for 2027 News Provided By ShuBu Creative October 29, 2026, 19:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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