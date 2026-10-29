The Volunteers Raised Millions, Then They Weren't Invited To The Party

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True Trifecta by AIEZ

True Prospects by AIEZ

Three new AI tools help nonprofits find funding and keep peopleW as year-end giving begins

- Nonprofit Volunteer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The volunteers had raised millions of dollars. The cocktail party had a guest list. They were not on it. When the founder of a national nonprofit visited Colorado, the organization scheduled media interviews and a VIP reception. It invited everyone except the volunteers who had given their weekends, their evenings and their own money to the cause.

A paid staff member explained the decision.“We don't want her to be overwhelmed.” Nearly every board and committee member resigned.

One of those volunteers told the story to Deborah Sherman, a former investigative reporter.“I'll give you my hours, and I'll give you my blood, sweat and tears if you just appreciate me and say thank you.”

Sherman co-founded a Denver nonprofit while working as a journalist. She now leads AIEZ, an AI workflow consulting firm, and holds a Cornell AI Strategy certificate. She built three apps for the people who keep nonprofits running:

-True Prospects finds funders. It searches websites, news coverage and thousands of IRS 990-PF filings to match foundations to a nonprofit's mission.

-True Again brings back donors. It identifies donors who gave once and stopped, reads each giving history and drafts personal outreach. These donors already know the organization's name.

-True Volunteers keeps the people who show up. It schedules shifts, fills open slots, sends text reminders, answers new volunteers within 48 hours and tracks hours for board reports. It records birthdays, anniversaries and milestones, and it drafts a personal thank-you after every event.

What the tools change

A foundation that would have said yes never hears the request. A donor who gave once stays a stranger. A volunteer who goes unthanked leaves, and sometimes others follow. With the apps, a three-person team can cover work that usually takes a full development department and spend the saved hours on the mission.

Three tools. One purpose. Helping good people do more good.

Nonprofits can try the apps now.

.True Prospects:

.True Again:

.True Volunteers:

.Four-minute demonstration video:



About AIEZ

AIEZ is a Colorado firm that designs AI workflows, delivers training and builds governance frameworks for businesses, nonprofits and governments. MEDIA CONTACT:..., 303.887.7249

Deborah Sherman

AIEZ

+1 303-887-7249

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