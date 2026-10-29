Horizon International School Student Sofia Riggio Earns Global Recognition For Challenging Popular Belief About The Library Of Alexandria

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)17-year-old Year 13 student receives Commendation in the John Locke Institute Global Essay Competition 2026, attracting more than 100,000 registered contestants worldwide Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: Horizon International School (HIS) Year 13 student Sofia Riggio, 17, has received a Commendation in the History category of the John Locke Institute Global Essay Competition 2026. Her thought-provoking essay challenged the widely held belief that the destruction of the Library of Alexandria significantly delayed human progress.

Attracting more than 100,000 contestants from 183 countries, the prestigious international competition recognises young thinkers for their originality, critical analysis and ability to develop persuasive arguments. Open to students worldwide, the competition invites participants to submit original essays of up to 2,000 words online across ten academic categories, including History, Philosophy, Economics and Politics. Entries are assessed by senior academics from leading universities, including Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard, with just 17.5% of contestants shortlisted. The 2026 competition culminated in an academic conference and awards gala dinner in London on 3 October 2026, where the prizewinners were announced.

Sofia's essay explored the question,“What might the world have looked like if the Library of Alexandria had not burned down?” Challenging what she described as a largely Western-centric interpretation of history, she argued that knowledge also existed in other centres of learning across the ancient world. Her research examined the Library's gradual decline, the fragility of ancient manuscripts and wider factors influencing technological advancement, concluding that progress depends on interconnected historical developments rather than the fate of a single institution.

Sofia's interest in the classical world, a subject she wanted to explore beyond the school curriculum, inspired her choice of topic. She drew on her experience undertaking an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) focusing on International Humanitarian Law, which provided her with a strong foundation in research and extended writing. With feedback from her History teacher and support from the school's Head of Post-16, she strengthened her submission, reflecting Horizon International School's emphasis on independent research, academic enrichment and learning beyond the classroom.

Speaking about her achievement, Sofia Riggio, Year 13 student at Horizon International School, said:“Taking part was a genuinely surreal experience. I entered out of passion for the subject rather than in pursuit of recognition, which makes this all the more meaningful. The competition is not about writing the right thing, or what professors and academics want to hear. The aim is to write something you believe in and are able to defend, so I am grateful to have my opinion recognised at this level.”

Beyond this recognition, Sofia is an Academic Scholar and Head Girl at Horizon International School, where she leads the Student Council alongside the Head Boy. Her achievements also include winning the National Finals of F1 in Schools, now known as STEM Racing, with her team before competing at the World Finals in Saudi Arabia in 2024. She has also participated in Model United Nations since Year 8 and contributed to school fundraising and International Women's Day initiatives.

Horizon International School encourages students to explore their academic interests through enrichment activities, university engagement and opportunities beyond the classroom. These include university fairs, guest speakers and participation in external competitions. In September 2026, Year 10 students took part in the AtkinsRéalis Competition, where they presented their School of the Future project at the University of Birmingham Dubai, UAE.

Sanaa Harb, English Teacher and Head of Post-16 at Horizon International School, said:“We are incredibly proud of Sofia and all that she has achieved. Having been part of the Horizon community since Foundation Stage, her success is a wonderful reflection of her dedication, ambition and the true Horizon spirit. At HIS, we encourage every student to discover their strengths, embrace new challenges and pursue their aspirations with confidence. Sofia is a fantastic example of this, and we look forward to seeing what she achieves next.”

Looking ahead, Sofia hopes to pursue Business Management combined with International Relations at university. Her experience has strengthened her interest in exploring different perspectives and applying her research and analytical skills to a subject she is passionate about.