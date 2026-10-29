Faham Brings Emirati Perspective To Dubai Design Week 2026 With Debut As Official Material Supporter

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The 100% UAE-made interiors brand supports contemporary design and creative practitioners through a material-led installation presented within Abwab, the festival's renowned commissioning programme Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – October 2026: Faham, the Emirati design-led interiors company, will participate in Dubai Design Week 2026 for the first time as a Material Supporter, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution and its growing contribution to the UAE's design landscape. Running from 3 – 8 November at Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Design Week brings together regional and international creative practitioners exploring how design can shape the way people live, connect and experience their surroundings.

For its debut at the region's leading design festival, Faham will support Taleem, an installation by Dubai-based architecture practice VARUSSI, presented as part of Abwab's In Other Words exhibition. Abwab is the festival's long-running commissioning programme supporting creative practitioners from across West, Southeast and East Asia and the African continent.

Founded by Kashmiri architects Owais Asif Khan and Samreen Junaid Wani, VARUSSI examines the relationship between space, time and material, with a focus on contextual design, sustainability and inclusive spaces. Their Taleem installation explores how traditional craft knowledge is passed between generations, drawing inspiration from the coded notation used in Kashmiri hand-knotted carpet and Kani shawl-making. Moreover, the installation translates this shared language of instruction into a spatial experience, inviting visitors to encounter craftsmanship through rhythm, repetition and interpretation.

Constructed from reclaimed construction timber, Taleem also explores how existing materials can be given a renewed purpose. Its modular structure is locally sourced, fabricated and assembled in the UAE, and designed to be dismantled and reassembled beyond the exhibition, extending its material life.

This year, Abwab's curated indoor exhibition format titled 'In Other Words' brings together five creative practices across architecture, design, art, writing, research and publishing. The programme explores how knowledge and meaning are communicated across cultures and generations through materials, gestures and systems of making. By supporting Taleem, Faham helps bring the UAE's evolving design identity into a wider international dialogue, demonstrating how Emirati design expertise can foster cross-cultural exchange, help shape the next chapter of contemporary design and provide new possibilities for the built environment.

Faham's participation in Dubai Design Week comes at a significant moment for the company. Founded and made in the UAE, Faham is evolving from its heritage in doors into a broader, design-led interiors business, offering integrated home solutions supported by proprietary technology and an end-to-end, in-house approach.

The company believes design should do more than decorate a house; it should shape how people experience and live in it. Its purpose is to turn houses into homes by making the design journey a seamless experience that balances beauty, functionality and everyday needs. By combining refined aesthetics, space-efficient solutions and proprietary technology, Faham's 100% UAE-made model allows it to maintain control across the value chain, from design and production through to installation.

As a homegrown Emirati brand, Faham sees Dubai Design Week as an opportunity to contribute to a wider creative conversation, bringing a distinctively Emirati perspective on design, materials and craftsmanship into a festival that connects local and international practitioners. Its support for Taleem reflects the role UAE-made design businesses can play in enabling creative work that connects cultural heritage with contemporary practice.

“At Faham, we believe a house becomes a home when design, functionality and the way we live come together as one experience. Our ambition is to bring thoughtful design into UAE homes through intelligent solutions, craftsmanship that is 100% proudly made in the UAE, and technology that makes the experience more seamless and personal. Supporting Abwab is a natural fit for us. Design is not limited to finished objects or interiors; it is also about materials, making, knowledge and the exchange of ideas. We are proud to contribute to a design ecosystem that continues to evolve in the UAE while celebrating craftsmanship and creativity,” says Ali Faham, CEO of Faham.

Faham's participation at Dubai Design Week also reflects its broader transformation from a traditional interiors supplier into a trusted design consultant and partner, guiding customers through a personalised journey to create cohesive living environments. Its portfolio spans interior and exterior doors, wall cladding, closets, built-in furniture and other integrated home solutions, with a long-term vision to create a complete ecosystem for contemporary living.

Through its first appearance at Dubai Design Week, Faham brings this vision into a wider design conversation, showcasing a UAE-rooted approach that combines craftsmanship, technology, manufacturing expertise and personalised consultancy, with ambitions that extend beyond the region.

About Faham:

Faham is a 100% UAE made interiors brand dedicated to turning houses into homes through a seamless experience of beauty, functionality and design. Founded with a strong heritage in doors, Faham has evolved into an integrated home interiors company, offering thoughtfully designed solutions across doors, wall cladding, closets, built-in furniture. Combining elevated design, proprietary technology and complete in-house mastery, Faham manages the journey from design and material selection through manufacturing and installation, ensuring consistent quality, reliability and attention to detail. Its proprietary Aeterna® technology further enhances the performance and durability of its materials, supporting intelligent, space efficient solutions designed for everyday living. With a deeply customer-centric approach, Faham's five flagship showrooms across the UAE are designed as spaces for consultation, inspiration and discovery, rather than simply product selection. Faham's expert teams listen to each customer's needs, lifestyle and aspirations, providing personalized design guidance and helping them find the right combination of solutions for their home. From the initial consultation through design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales service, Faham aims to make the entire journey seamless, personal and reassuring. With its roots firmly in the UAE and a clear global ambition, Faham is building a new vision for home interiors, bringing together design, technology, manufacturing expertise and personalized consultancy under one trusted brand.