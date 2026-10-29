EGA Joins Khalifa Fund's Abu Dhabi SME Champions Programme To Further Strengthen Local Supply Chain And Support SME Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced its participation in the Abu Dhabi SME Champions Programme, an initiative of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development. The programme aims to expand procurement opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and strengthen their participation in the supply chains of major national companies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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EGA already spends around AED 8 billion annually on goods and services from UAE suppliers, with more than 40 percent of its total procurement directed locally. Through its participation in the programme, EGA aims to further expand its local supplier base and provide more eligible SMEs with opportunities to compete for contracts, supporting the growth of local businesses and enhancing economic value within the UAE.

EGA will gain access to more than 2,800 SMEs registered with Khalifa Fund, enabling the company to explore collaboration opportunities with a broader pool of qualified local suppliers and enhance the diversity and resilience of its supply chain.

In turn, the programme will provide registered SMEs with greater opportunities to connect with large companies and gain a better understanding of their procurement requirements, strengthening their preparedness, competitiveness and ability to capitalise on available business opportunities.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“EGA has been a champion of UAE industrialisation and economic diversification for decades, including through local procurement. Through the Abu Dhabi SME Champions Programme, we look forward to creating further opportunities for small and medium-sized local companies to compete for opportunities with EGA, strengthening their capabilities and competitiveness for long-term growth while building an even more resilient supply chain for EGA.”

H.E. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:“The inclusion of Emirates Global Aluminium in the Abu Dhabi SME Champions Programme marks an important step towards expanding national SMEs' access to procurement contracts with major corporations and strengthening their participation in local supply chains. Through this pioneering programme, we aim to foster stronger connections between SMEs and large companies, enabling SMEs to better understand procurement requirements, enhance their operational capabilities and competitiveness, and capitalise on available business opportunities. This, in turn, supports their growth and expansion, while strengthening their contribution to economic diversification and sustainable economic development.”

The Abu Dhabi SME Champions Programme aims to enhance the capabilities and competitiveness of SMEs by connecting them with key buyers and providing access to procurement opportunities, capability-building programmes and business support. EGA also supports entrepreneurship and the development of UAE-based start-ups through EGA Ramp-Up. The programme provides entrepreneurs with training and mentorship from EGA and outside experts. Since launching in 2022, EGA Ramp-Up has supported over 220 startups across the UAE to accelerate their development, with over 30 companies now on EGA's list of potential suppliers following their participation in the programme.

SMEs and entrepreneurship are a key pillar of the UAE economy. SMEs account for more than 95 per cent of all businesses operating in the country, employ 86 per cent of the private-sector workforce, and contribute more than 63.5 per cent of the UAE's non-oil GDP. These figures underscore the importance of expanding SME participation in supply chains and creating further opportunities for their growth and long-term sustainability.