Saur Saudi Arabia Achieves 30 Million Safe Man-Hours Across Eastern Cluster Water Operations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The milestone was recognized at a ceremony hosted by the National Water Company (NWC), highlighting Saur's commitment to workplace safety and operational excellence. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Saur Group, a global pure-play water services company, has achieved a major health and safety milestone in Saudi Arabia, recording 30 million safe man-hours under its operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with the National Water Company (NWC) across the Eastern Cluster. The achievement reflects Saur's expertise in water infrastructure operations, its strong Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) practices, and its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of workplace safety.

The milestone was recognized during a ceremony hosted by NWC, where Christophe Tanguy, CEO of Saur Middle East, and Sébastien Terol, General Manager of The Eastern Cluster received an award in recognition of the achievement. The award was presented by Dr. Fouad bin Ahmed Al Sheikh Mubarak, CEO of NWC; Eng. Hamad Al-Qahtani, Deputy CEO of NWC; and Eng. Adel bin Jamaan Alghamdi, Head of Eastern Cluster at NWC.

The contract covers Dammam, Al Khobar and Jubail, as well as the wider Eastern Province. The achievement reflects the collective efforts and dedication of Saur's teams across the Kingdom, alongside its close collaboration with NWC and its international water partners, Miahona and Manila Water Company.

Christophe Tanguy, CEO of Saur Middle East, said:“Achieving 30 million safe man-hours is a significant milestone that reflects the dedication of our teams and the strong safety culture embedded across our operations. Safety is integral to how we deliver operational excellence,

from safety engagements and structured training to emergency preparedness and continuous monitoring. We are grateful to the National Water Company for this recognition and to our partners, Miahona and Manila Water Company, for their continued collaboration in delivering essential water services safely and reliably.”

Saur embeds safety across its operations through a comprehensive QHSE framework that encompasses employee training, field safety engagements, operational procedures, technical inspections, risk management, emergency preparedness and continuous performance monitoring. Supported by proactive leadership and a culture of shared responsibility, this approach ensures that safety remains central to both strategic planning and day-to-day operations.

As Saudi Arabia continues to develop its water infrastructure in line with Vision 2030, Saur remains committed to delivering safe, resilient and efficient water operations. Achieving 30 million safe man-hours not only reflects the company's dedication to operational excellence and sustainable water management but also reinforces its commitment to a strong safety culture where every employee returns home safely, every day. Through this achievement, Saur continues to support the Kingdom's ambitions for a more sustainable and resilient water sector while creating lasting value for customers and communities