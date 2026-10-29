Samsung Ranks No. 5 In Interbrand's 'Best Global Brands 2026' For Seventh Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Company is the only Asia-based organization to maintain a position in the top five Record earnings and expanding AI experiences drive recognition SEOUL, Korea – Oct, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that Interbrand, a global brand consultancy, ranked the company No. 5 on its annual“Best Global Brands” list for the seventh consecutive year, with a brand value of USD 105.2 billion. Samsung is the only company based in Asia to remain in the global top five each year since 2020. Interbrand's evaluation reflected:
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The
company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home
appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also
advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative
automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration
with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent
connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at samsung. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Record earnings, driven by focused investments in AI semiconductors
Stronger AI competitiveness in the Device eXperience (DX) Division
A customer-centric brand strategy under the“One Samsung” approach
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The
company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home
appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also
advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative
automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration
with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent
connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at samsung. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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