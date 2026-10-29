SIG To Unveil Six New Drink Concepts At Gulfood Manufacturing 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: SIG, a leading provider of packaging system solutions, is unveiling six new ready-to-drink beverage concepts at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 November in Dubai. Developed by SIG's product innovation experts, the concepts demonstrate how SIG supports food and beverage manufacturers in responding to evolving consumer preferences and exploring new growth opportunities, from product formulation to filling and packaging. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Each year, SIG develops new beverage concepts to inspire customers and demonstrate how emerging consumer trends can be translated into innovative product solutions. This year's concepts span functional nutrition, protein-rich beverages, hydration and indulgent flavors, highlighting opportunities for product differentiation and category growth. The six concepts include:
-
Nutri+: A nutrient-dense ready-to-drink meal replacement designed for consumers undergoing GLP-1 treatments, combining fiber, essential vitamins, minerals and L-carnitine
ProFuel Protein Toffee Nut Drink: A lactose-free beverage delivering 18g of protein, added fiber and no added sugar, combining functional nutrition with indulgent flavor.
Choco Boost: A rich double-chocolate, milkshake-style beverage with B-complex vitamins, designed for young, active consumers.
Hydra Melon: A refreshing watermelon and strawberry flavored drink with electrolytes and natural fruit sugars, developed for active lifestyles.
Tama Burst: A refreshing tamarind and plum beverage inspired by traditional regional flavors, with natural fruit sugars and no artificial colors.
Filo Booza: A creamy, Middle Eastern dessert-inspired drink featuring real pistachio pieces, enabled by SIG Drinksplus technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment