SIG To Unveil Six New Drink Concepts At Gulfood Manufacturing 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: SIG, a leading provider of packaging system solutions, is unveiling six new ready-to-drink beverage concepts at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 November in Dubai. Developed by SIG's product innovation experts, the concepts demonstrate how SIG supports food and beverage manufacturers in responding to evolving consumer preferences and exploring new growth opportunities, from product formulation to filling and packaging. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Each year, SIG develops new beverage concepts to inspire customers and demonstrate how emerging consumer trends can be translated into innovative product solutions. This year's concepts span functional nutrition, protein-rich beverages, hydration and indulgent flavors, highlighting opportunities for product differentiation and category growth.

Nutri+: A nutrient-dense ready-to-drink meal replacement designed for consumers undergoing GLP-1 treatments, combining fiber, essential vitamins, minerals and L-carnitine ProFuel Protein Toffee Nut Drink: A lactose-free beverage delivering 18g of protein, added fiber and no added sugar, combining functional nutrition with indulgent flavor. Choco Boost: A rich double-chocolate, milkshake-style beverage with B-complex vitamins, designed for young, active consumers. Hydra Melon: A refreshing watermelon and strawberry flavored drink with electrolytes and natural fruit sugars, developed for active lifestyles. Tama Burst: A refreshing tamarind and plum beverage inspired by traditional regional flavors, with natural fruit sugars and no artificial colors. Filo Booza: A creamy, Middle Eastern dessert-inspired drink featuring real pistachio pieces, enabled by SIG Drinksplus technology.

The six concepts include:

“Food and beverage manufacturers are constantly looking for new ways to differentiate their portfolios and respond to changing consumer needs,” said Niall Hoey, Director of Markets MEA at SIG.“These six concepts demonstrate how we combine product development expertise with advanced filling and packaging technologies to help our customers explore new categories, accelerate innovation and unlock growth opportunities.”

The concepts were developed at the SIG Product Innovation & Application Hub in Dubai, where SIG's experts support customers throughout the product development journey, from recipe formulation and application testing to processing and test filling. By combining product innovation with packaging expertise, the hub enables manufacturers to explore new product categories, packaging systems and accelerate the development of market-ready solutions.

Building on more than 13 years of participation at Gulfood Manufacturing, SIG will welcome customers and industry stakeholders at its booth in Hall 4, C4-4, where visitors can discover the six concepts and explore new opportunities for collaboration. Anne Erkens, CEO of SIG, will also attend the exhibition and be available to engage with customers and industry stakeholders.

SIG will also contribute to the exhibition's conference program. Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager IMEA at SIG, will join the Food Forum panel“Building Sovereignty and Resilience: Supply Chain Strategies for Food Manufacturers” on November 3 at 13:20.

On November 5, SIG will host a masterclass,“Winning the Consumer Occasion: How Packaging Innovation Enables Growth in a Changing Market” at 15:00, led by Rosario Ciancimino, Vice President Global Product Management at SIG.