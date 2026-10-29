Rahul Gandhi Urges Relief For Families Hit By Severe Cyclone Arnab

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern Over Cyclone Arnab

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of life due to Cyclone Arnab and conveyed his concerns over the devastation caused by the cyclone in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. In a post on X, he urged the government to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for affected families in this difficult time. "Deeply concerned by the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh and the heavy rainfall and flooding in Odisha heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with everyone affected, those who have lost their homes, livelihoods and a sense of security. I urge the governments to ensure swift relief and rehabilitation for every affected family during this difficult time," said Gandhi.

Government Response and Relief Operations

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured assistance to the states affected by Cyclone Arnab, saying that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) were carrying out rescue and relief operations. In a post on X, Shah said he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of all possible assistance to mitigate the hardships faced by people due to the disaster. "In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, I spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster," said Shah.

Impact in Odisha and Infrastructure Disruptions

In Odisha, Revenue Divisional Commissioner for the Southern Division in Brahmapur, Vijay Amruta Kulange, stated that districts like Gajapati and Ganjam of the Southern Division were most affected by Cyclone Arnab. Speaking to ANI, Vijay revealed that residents of vulnerable areas have been relocated to safe shelters. He further mentioned that there had been no casualties recorded so far in the area. The livestock, including cattle and other animals, had also been moved to safe locations. "The impact of Cyclone Arnab has been most significant in the Gajapati and Ganjam districts of the Southern Division... In some of the areas, there is waterlogging, and water has also accumulated in some agricultural fields. Furthermore, local drains and the Rushikulya River are currently flowing at high levels. However, following directives from the government and the district administration-and with the dedicated efforts of all administrative personnel-people living in vulnerable areas have already been evacuated and relocated to safe shelters. According to current reports, there have been no casualties. Additionally, livestock-including cattle and other animals-have been moved to safe locations. At the shelters where the evacuated individuals are being housed, provisions for drinking water, food, and medical supplies have been made available. Our teams remain on high alert..." said Vijay.

Meanwhile, following heavy floodwater surges under a railway bridge triggered by Cyclone Arnab and incessant rainfall in upper catchment areas, the South Coast Railway (SCoR) temporarily suspended train operations along the Visakhapatnam–Bhubaneswar mainline, an official said. The precautionary suspension has led to the cancellation of around nine short-distance trains and the diversion of about 16 services. Detailing the situation, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Coast Railway, Y Balaji Kiran, said that water levels began rising beneath bridge number 1052 between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi stations early in the morning. He noted that round-the-clock monitoring is underway to manage passenger traffic and coordinate response measures. (ANI)

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