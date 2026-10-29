Jio Haptik Launches SOLO In The UAE To Support AI-Powered Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Jio Haptik, a Reliance Jio company and global provider of Agentic AI-powered customer experience solutions, announced theofat theSOLO is an AI Business Team designed to help solopreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)manage and grow their businesses with AI. With a goal of empowering more than, the launch extends Haptik's AI capabilities to a broader base of entrepreneurs, bringing practical AI-powered business support to those who may not have the resources to build dedicated teams.

With SMEs accounting for approximately 95% of businesses in the UAE, entrepreneurs often juggle marketing, lead generation, sales and customer support alongside their core work. SOLO aims to make AI-powered business support more accessible, helping smaller businesses access capabilities traditionally associated with larger enterprises without the cost and complexity of building dedicated teams.

Commenting on the launch, Ahshad Jussawalla, CEO of Jio Haptik, said:“The opportunity with AI is not just to help businesses become more efficient, but to rethink what a small team can achieve. An entrepreneur should not have to choose between growing the business and keeping up with the everyday work that growth demands. We see a future where individuals and small teams can build ambitious businesses with AI working alongside them. The UAE, with its thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and focus on digital innovation, is an important market for us as we work to make AI more accessible to businesses of all sizes, in line with the broader ambitions of the UAE's AI Strategy 2031.”

The platform features two AI teammates: Tara, for marketing, and Ved, for sales and customer support. They help entrepreneurs create marketing content, respond to customer enquiries, follow up with potential leads and manage conversations across channels such as WhatsApp and Instagram. By supporting recurring tasks, SOLO aims to free up entrepreneurs to focus on customers, strategy and growth.

Building on its initial momentum in India, SOLO's UAE launch marks a step in extending AI-powered business support to entrepreneurs across markets. Jio Haptik plans to explore additional languages and geographies as the platform evolves.

Availability

SOLO is available to download on both Android and iOS.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink