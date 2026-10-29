NIQ And Google Partner To Advance Agentic Commerce

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today, NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) and Google announced a broad collaboration to advance agentic commerce, aiming to bring NIQ's global retail and product intelligence together with Google's AI commerce ecosystem to improve product discovery and local availability. NIQ and Google are looking to complement Google's extensive Shopping Graph of more than 60 billion product listings with NIQ's Commerce Intelligence. NIQ is also naming Google Cloud as a primary AI and cloud services provider, and plans to deploy Gemini for business across its global workforce.

As AI evolves from helping consumers discover products to recommending and purchasing them, brands and retailers increasingly rely on trusted product information, real-world availability, and measurement. The partnership is designed to help make agentic commerce even more reliable and measurable, combining NIQ's The Full ViewTM of consumer and retail intelligence with the scale and AI capabilities of Google Cloud and Gemini for business.

The partnership spans three areas:

Enterprise scale and speed: Under the agreement, NIQ is expanding its use of Google Cloud and Gemini for business across its global workforce to accelerate internal operations. By integrating this technology at an enterprise scale, NIQ will drive workflow automation, operational efficiency, and faster development across the business. This upgraded infrastructure will ultimately help NIQ build and scale its own next-generation, AI-powered retail intelligence products and experiences for its clients.

Commerce innovation: NIQ and Google have agreed to partner on agentic commerce with the goal of strengthening product discovery and local availability. NIQ looks to bring its Commerce Intelligence capabilities to the partnership, combining Product Intelligence for more than 250 million products with Store Intelligence supported by NIQ's tracking of retail store locations and sales across 90 countries. The collaboration is focused on supplementing AI commerce systems with additional information to identify relevant products and assess local availability, helping consumers find what they're looking for and supporting agentic shopping experiences.

Measurement and return-on-investment: NIQ is integrating Google's open-source marketing model mix (MMM) framework, Meridian, into NIQ Cadence platform, its AI-native marketing measurement platform. By bringing together NIQ's rich retail sales data with Meridian's open-sourced methodology, brands get an always-on solution for measurement, testing, and spend optimization. Brands can feed real-world purchase data into their Meridian models and run location-based experiments with Meridian GeoX to best determine how to optimize their additional spend. This allows advertisers to better understand the consumer purchase journey, test which channels deliver the best results, and optimize ad spend in real time-closing the loop from discovery to conversion with a complete picture of what was recommended, what was bought, and what truly drove growth.

“Agentic commerce is changing how consumers discover and buy products, but for it to work at scale, we have to work together as an industry,” said Jim Peck, executive chairman and chief executive officer of NIQ.“NIQ's Commerce Intelligence connects what consumers want with what's available and what ultimately gets purchased. This extensive partnership looks to make agentic commerce even more accurate, useful and measurable, with trusted outcomes for brands, retailers and consumers.”

“While every brand is pursuing AI-driven growth, autonomous agents are only as reliable as the data behind them,” said Ashish Gupta, VP/GM Merchant Shopping at Google.“Part of our partnership with NIQ helps us examine how their rich catalog and availability data can best support new agentic commerce experiences."

The partnership builds on recent momentum from both companies, including NIQ's ConnectAI Suite and Product Intelligence / Connected Content launches.

Additional details regarding specific initiatives and milestones will be shared as the partnership progresses.

Related announcements:

NIQ AI-powered capabilities at C360: NIQ Product Intelligence / Connected Content: NIQ Commerce Lab / Commerce Intelligence framing:

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior. Combining an unmatched global data footprint, granular consumer and retail measurement, and decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ helps companies turn complex data into confident action. With operations in more than 90 countries covering approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in consumer spend, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM - helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next. For more information, visit .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack-including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications-that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release regarding NIQ and Google Partner to Advance Agentic Commerce may contain forward-looking statements regarding planned capabilities, anticipated timelines, expected benefits, and product availability relating to NIQ's collaboration with Google and Google Cloud, as well as anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“believes,”“forecasts,”“plans,”“will,”“designed to,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

© 2026 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

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