HH Sayyid Bilarab Bin Haitham Opens Muscat Art 2026, Featuring Over 300 Artists

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The fifth edition of Muscat Art opened at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat. Running from 28 to 30 October under the theme“Art Everywhere”, the exhibition brings together more than 300 artists from Oman and around the world. The event celebrates creative diversity and strengthens Oman's position as a destination for arts and culture.

His Highness toured the exhibition, viewing artworks and receiving briefings on the creative approaches behind local and international contributions.

Organised by OCEC, Muscat Art 2026 is presented by Bilarab bin Haitham Initiatives as Lead Partner, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. Sadolin is the Paint Sponsor, while Omq Production is the Creative Partner. These partnerships bring public and private institutions together to support artistic activity, empower creative talent and strengthen the presence of arts in the community.

Eng. Said bin Salim Al Shanfari, Chief Executive Officer of OCEC, expressed his appreciation for His Highness's patronage. He noted that this support reflects His Highness's commitment to nurturing creative talent and artistic expression. He said the exhibition supports Omani artists, connects them with audiences and strengthens the arts' contribution to cultural and human development. He added that it diversifies OCEC's events calendar and supports Oman's exhibitions and conferences sector.

The exhibition promotes cultural and business tourism and the creative economy by showcasing local talent internationally and creating opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange among artists and cultural institutions.

Guest artists include leading Omani artist Anwar Sonya, alongside Noor Bahjat, Fatma Lootah, Lina Al Ayoubi, Yelcast and Mostafa Sleem. The artworks on display explore identity, heritage and human memory through diverse contemporary approaches.

The programme includes workshops, art talks and panel discussions exploring the future of creative industries, cultural development, identity and entrepreneurship, while encouraging direct interaction between artists and audiences. This year's Art Talks, titled“Reimagining Space: Artists Reshaping Spaces, Ideas, and Traditions”, examine how art revitalises spaces, reinterprets heritage and encourages dialogue across cultures.

Open to visitors until 30 October, Muscat Art 2026 brings together exhibitions, interactive activities and cultural dialogue, reflecting its vision of creativity extending beyond galleries into everyday life, architecture and shared spaces.

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