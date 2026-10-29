Roanoke Clinic Urges Nerve And Balance Checks For Neuropathy Symptoms Ahead Of Winter

MENAFN - GetNews)"A healthcare provider at Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine performs a sensory evaluation to support personalized peripheral neuropathy treatment in Roanoke, VA."As winter approaches, Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine is encouraging Roanoke Valley residents with numbness, tingling, or burning in their feet to have their nerve function and balance evaluated. The clinic's peripheral neuropathy program begins with a 16-point sensory exam and may include Sanexas electric cell signaling therapy, balance-focused rehab and follow-up testing.

ROANOKE, VA - October 29, 2026 - As colder weather approaches, Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicin is encouraging Roanoke Valley residents with numbness, tingling or burning in their feet to have their nerve function and balance checked. The clinic offers peripheral neuropathy treatment in Roanoke, VA, through a coordinated program that starts with a detailed sensory evaluation and may include technology-based therapy, balance-focused rehabilitation, and patient education. The goal is to help patients understand what is happening with their nerves and stay steady on their feet as sidewalks, steps, and driveways turn slick.

Why Winter Raises the Stakes

Peripheral neuropathy affects the nerves that carry signals between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body, most often in the feet and hands. People living with it may notice tingling, a buzzing or“sock” feeling under the toes, burning, sharp pain, or patches of numbness. Over time, some also notice they feel less certain of where their feet are, which can make walking on uneven ground harder.

Winter adds pressure to that problem. Icy surfaces, poor lighting in the early evening, and bulky footwear can all make it harder to sense the ground. For people whose feet send weaker signals, a small misstep can turn into a fall.

The causes vary. Diabetes, poor circulation, past injuries, repetitive stress, nerve compression, and low levels of certain nutrients, such as vitamin B12, are all associated with nerve damage. Many patients in Roanoke and surrounding areas say they have been told to wait and watch or have relied on medication that dulls symptoms without a clear plan for tracking changes. That has driven interest in non-surgical neuropathy treatment in Roanoke, VA, that measures nerve function and builds in rehabilitation.

How the Program Works

Care at Balance Wellspace typically begins with a 16-point sensory exam that measures how well a patient feels vibration, light touch, and temperature in the feet and hands. The results help the team estimate how much nerve function remains and give a baseline to compare against as care continues.

From there, an individualized plan for peripheral neuropathy treatment in Roanoke, VA, may include:



Sanexas electric cell signaling therapy, which delivers electrical signals through pads placed on the skin and may help support circulation and ease nerve discomfort

Balance-focused physical rehabilitation to work on stability, coordination, and walking confidence

Strength and mobility work aimed at supporting the feet, ankles, and legs

Education on footwear, home safety, and daily habits that may affect nerve health Follow-up sensory testing to track changes and adjust the plan

Responses differ from person to person, and the clinic sets expectations based on each patient's exam findings, symptoms, and health history.

“People tend to put up with numbness and tingling for a long time because they think it's just something they have to live with,” said Dr. Jennifer Walker, founder and CEO of Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine.“What we want them to know is that we can measure what's going on and build a plan around it. When someone tells us they feel steadier walking to the mailbox or getting out of the car, that's what we're working toward.”

A Coordinated, Local Approach

The neuropathy program reflects the clinic's broader model, in which medical providers, chiropractors, and rehabilitation staff share findings and review patient plans together. The clinical team meets twice a day to go over scheduled patients and adjust care as needed. Because nerve symptoms can be tied to the spine, circulation, or past injuries, that shared review allows the team to look at more than one possible source.

The clinic calls its combination of Sanexas therapy and physical rehabilitation a“village” approach, pairing technology-based care with hands-on work so patients are not relying on a single tool. Patients can find the clinic's neuropathy clinic in Roanoke, V on Colonial Avenue Southwest, and a second location serves the New River Valley in Christiansburg.

For residents considering peripheral neuropathy treatment in Roanoke, VA, the local setting means evaluation, therapy, and follow-up testing happen with the same team, without traveling between offices.

“Neuropathy rarely has just one piece to it,” Walker said.“Someone might have nerve irritation from an old back injury on top of circulation issues. Having our providers in the same building, talking every day, helps us sort that out instead of treating the symptom in front of us and missing the rest.”

Scheduling an Evaluation

Balance Wellspace is accepting new patients at its Roanoke and Christiansburg clinics, which are open Monday through Thursday. Some diagnostic workups and therapies may be covered by major insurers, including Medicare, and the clinic checks each patient's benefits at the first visit.

Residents interested in peripheral neuropathy treatment in Roanoke, V can learn more about the program online and schedule a consultation through the clinic's website or by phone. The first visit includes the sensory evaluation and a review of findings, so patients understand their results before deciding on next steps. The clinic encourages people who have noticed changes in sensation or balance to schedule before winter weather sets in and offers peripheral neuropathy care in Roanoke, VA, to patients across the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley, and surrounding communities.

About Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine

Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine is an integrative medical practice with locations in Roanoke and Christiansburg, Virginia. Founded by Dr. Jennifer Walker, the practice offers a peripheral neuropathy program, chiropractic and spinal care, integrative pain management, and physical rehabilitation. Its medical providers, chiropractors, and rehabilitation staff share findings and review patient plans together, with a focus on non-surgical treatment options for patients in the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley and surrounding areas.