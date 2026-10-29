MENAFN - GetNews)"Breakwater Cyber Corp: what 33 CFR 101 Subpart F requires, section by section"Breakwater Cyber Corp provides a fractional W-2 Cybersecurity Officer who handles the Assessment, Plan and training maritime facilities need under the Coast Guard cybersecurity rule, 33 CFR Part 101 Subpart F.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - October 29, 2026 - Maritime facilities comply with the Coast Guard cybersecurity rule, 33 CFR Part 101 Subpart F, by designating a Cybersecurity Officer, completing a Cybersecurity Assessment, and submitting a Cybersecurity Plan, and Breakwater Cyber Corp provides a fractional W-2 officer who does all three.

Who does the rule cover? Owners and operators of U.S.-flagged vessels, facilities and OCS facilities that must hold a security plan under 33 CFR Parts 104, 105 or 106 (section 101.605(a)). If a facility has a Facility Security Plan, the rule applies to it.

What does 33 CFR 101 Subpart F require? Each covered owner or operator has to designate a Cybersecurity Officer, or CySO (section 101.625). That person makes sure the Plan's measures are in place and working, the annual audit happens, the incident response plan is exercised, people are trained, reportable incidents are recorded, and known exploited vulnerabilities on critical IT and OT systems get fixed (section 101.625(d)). One person can serve as CySO for more than one facility (section 101.625(b)).

When are the Coast Guard cybersecurity requirements due? General cybersecurity training has been required since 12 January 2026 and repeats every year (section 101.650(d)). The Cybersecurity Assessment is due by 16 July 2027 (section 101.650(e)(1)). The Cybersecurity Plan must be submitted for approval by the same date (section 101.655). On 4 June 2026 the Coast Guard asked maritime entities to hold off on submitting full Plans until further notice. That pause affects when Plans go in. It doesn't remove the CySO, the training, or the Assessment.

Many facilities don't have a cybersecurity person on staff, and some don't know an outside officer is an option. Breakwater Cyber Corp places a W-2 Cybersecurity Officer who holds the designation and does the compliance work: the Assessment, the Plan, training, drills and exercises, incident reporting, and the records an inspector will ask for. Facilities pay one flat monthly fee.

"A lot of facility security officers found out about this rule and assumed they'd have to hire a full-time cyber person or take it on themselves," said Noel Churchill, President of Breakwater Cyber Corp. "There's a third option, and we think Breakwater is the best version of it. Our officer holds the role, tracks every deadline, and makes every filing."

Operators can check which Subpart F requirements apply to their facility (, read the 33 CFR 101 Subpart F requirements ( section by section, see what a Cybersecurity Plan and Assessment ( engagement includes, or book a call with Breakwater Cyber Corp ().

ABOUT BREAKWATER CYBER CORP

Breakwater Cyber Corp provides fractional W-2 maritime Cybersecurity Officers to U.S. facilities, vessels and OCS facilities regulated under 33 CFR Part 101 Subpart F. Its officers serve as the designated CySO and handle the Cybersecurity Assessment, Cybersecurity Plan, training and ongoing compliance work the Coast Guard cybersecurity rule requires. Breakwater is based in the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho area.