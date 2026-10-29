MENAFN - GetNews)"AEO Services for Shopify Brands from Corey Fox"Shopify SEO consultant Corey Fox has launched AEO services for Shopify brands, fixed-price retainers that combine technical SEO, product schema and monthly AI visibility reporting across ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews.

Rockledge, Florida - October 29, 2026 - Corey Fox, a technical SEO consultant who works with Shopify and Shopify Plus stores, has launched AEO services for Shopify brands. The program helps direct-to-consumer ecommerce stores get cited and recommended in AI answer engines, including ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. Retainers start at $1,500 per month.

AI search now sits between many shoppers and the stores they buy from. Google reports more than 1 billion monthly users for AI Mode, and OpenAI reports more than 900 million weekly ChatGPT users. Adobe found that AI-referred visitors to US retail sites converted 60% better than other traffic in July 2026. A Pew Research Center study found Google users clicked a regular search result on 8% of visits when an AI summary appeared, compared with 15% when it did not. These figures and 50 more are collected in Fox's 2026 AI SEO statistics report.

The AEO services for Shopify brands are offered in three tiers. The Foundation tier, at $1,500 per month, includes six pages a month written to be cited by AI tools, technical SEO and product schema fixes for Shopify themes and review apps, and a monthly AI visibility report covering ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. The Growth Engine tier costs $4,000 per month and the AI Search Domination tier costs $6,500 per month; both add link building. A fixed-price $1,500 Shopify SEO Audit includes an AI search check on a store's top five buyer questions and is credited in full if the store starts a retainer within 30 days.

"Shopify brands are asking why ChatGPT recommends their competitors and not them," said Corey Fox. "Most of the time the answer starts on their own site: product schema that conflicts with their review app, pages that never answer the buyer's question directly, and almost no mentions on the sites AI tools trust. AEO for Shopify brands has to fix that foundation first, then build the citations on top of it."

The service is built for Shopify and Shopify Plus stores doing roughly $1 million to $10 million in annual revenue. Fox also offers a set of free AI search tools at coreyfox/tools, including an AI Citation Checker, a Citability Scorer, a Brand Hallucination Auditor that checks what AI tools say about a brand against its own facts, and a Shopify Schema Conflict Checker that finds duplicate Product markup.

More information about AEO services for Shopify brands is available at coreyfox/shopify-seo-services.

About Corey Fox

Corey Fox is a senior technical SEO specialist based in Rockledge, Florida, who works with Shopify and Shopify Plus brands on technical SEO, product schema and answer engine optimization (AEO). Through coreyfox he offers fixed-price Shopify SEO audits, Shopify SEO fix sprints, monthly SEO and AEO retainers, the Shopify Schema Kit, and free AI search tools for ecommerce brands. His mission is to help ecommerce brands get found, cited and chosen in both traditional search and AI answers.