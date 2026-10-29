EUR/USD Signal 29/10: Double-Bottom Pattern Forms
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1230. Add a stop-loss at 1.100. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1230.
The bank's main challenge is that some key European countries are facing challenges, with bond yields in key countries like Spain and France soaring to the highest level in years.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has continued falling this month. It was trading at 1.1160, much lower than the 50-day moving average. It has also stayed at the extreme oversold level of the Murrey Math Lines tool.On the positive side, the pair has formed a double-bottom pattern whose neckline is at the Ultimate Support of the Murrey Math Lines toolTherefore, there is a likelihood that the pair will bounce back in the near term. If this happens, it will likely rebound to the ultimate support of 1.1230.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
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