GBP/USD Signal 29/10: Forecast Ahead Of US PCE And GDP Data
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3400. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200.
The next important catalyst for the GBP/USD pair will be several important macro data from the United States. Some of these numbers include the PCE report, which is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge. The US will also release the first estimate of Q3 GDP data and last week's initial jobless claims.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a steady sell-off in the past few days. It dropped from last week's high of 1.3420 to a low of 1.3271.The pair remains below the Strong, Pivot, Reverse level of the Murrey Math Lines tool. It has also slumped below the Ichimoku cloud indicator and the 50-day moving averageThe pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the key support level of 1.3200. A drop below that level will point to more downside towards the Ultimate Support of 1.3184.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
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