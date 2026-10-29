AUD/USD Signal 29/10: Bullish Outlook As Odds Of Fed
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7100. Add a stop-loss at 0.700. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7000. Add a stop-loss at 0.7100.
The AUD/USD pair will next react to the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) and GDP data. PCE is an important number because it is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge. A higher reading than expected will raise the possibility of another hike in the December meeting.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has been in a strong rally in the past few days after bottoming at 0.6895, where it formed a double-bottom pattern. It has now jumped above the 200-day moving average, a sign that bulls are prevailing.The pair has also moved above the Supertrend indicator, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) has risen. Therefore, because of the double-bottom pattern, the pair will likely continue raising as bulls target the key resistance at 0.7100. A drop below the support level of 0.7000 will invalidate the bullish outlookReady to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best forex platforms in Australia to choose from.
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