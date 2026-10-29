EUR/USD 29/10: Can US Data Shift The Mood After Fed Hold?
The question is if support levels will spur a solid reversal higher or if based on the cautious shadow over the broad markets that USD centric strength will continue to flourish until an attitude adjustment occurs. And where exactly that change of sentiment will come from in order to create a positive viewpoint about market conditions is not easy to answer.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewElection and Geopolitical Risks Keep EUR/USD Sentiment CautiousRetail speculators in search of a sudden golden ray of sunshine beaming down on the EUR/USD and creating an upwards march need to remain realistic and push any bias that might be creating those thoughts to the side. Not only is the U.S mid-term election a concern to financial institutions, but the rattling of sabers in the Middle East is not going to change.If in fact an escalation were to begin at some point in the next week or so in Iran remains a definite negative sentiment on outlooks too. EUR/USD traders may be correct to think resistance levels technically are appropriate to consider selling positions in the currency pair. Upwards traction has been hard to maintain for a handful of days now and there is little reason to suspect optimism will suddenly emerge in the short-term.EUR/USD Price Chart – Creeping LowerRecent Lows Remain in Focus as Recovery Attempts FalterRetail traders considering pursuing upwards positions in the EUR/USD certainly exists. Financial institutions could believe the currency pair had been oversold. The lows tested yesterday touched levels last seen in the middle of October. But here is the rub, the lows also tested long-term technical values last traversed in May of 2025, this after the EUR/USD had touched significantly lower values early in that year. EUR/USD traders looking for upside need to be careful and not be overly ambitious regarding their targets Volatility Leaves EUR/USD Direction UnsettledForex trading as USD stronger centric action has returned will likely to continue to offer price velocity even in the EUR/USD which is often rather too slow for some speculators. The velocity seen in the EUR/USD since the middle of September doesn't appear ready to disappear and traders while craving price movement also have to remember not to get stubborn about chosen directions.EUR/USD Short Term Outlook:Current Resistance: 1.11425Current Support: 1.11360High Target: 1.11510Low Target: 1.11190
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