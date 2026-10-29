Gold: Can US Data Change The Mood After The Fed Hold?
The problem in gold for the moment is that an overriding cautious attitude dominates current sentiment. The USD is not only strong, but risk events are on the horizon via U.S mid-term elections, the Middle East situation, and also fragile sentiment on Wall Street exists. Yes, typically most of these things would help gold find additional takers and friends, but for the moment the precious metal instead faces headwinds. While some traders may be bold enough to step in and buy gold they should be prepared for a trajectory that will include bumps on the road.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewDollar Strength and Event Risks Cloud Gold's Near-Term OutlookGold may continue to face some downwards momentum and a retest of lower terrain if USD centric strength continues to be seen. The marketplace will be choppy, the USD may start to look like it is in oversold territory to some speculators and perhaps even financial institutions. Yet, before day traders seek strong upside velocity in gold, they should acknowledge that the broad markets may remain stuck in a known testing ground today and tomorrow.Nervous sentiment going into this weekend is likely to grow as large players prepare their positions for the week ahead which has many concerns ahead. Gold traders should use limited leverage and remain conservative under the present conditions. Cashing out short-term winning bets might prove productive under the current circumstances.Gold Price ChartShort-Lived Rebounds Highlight Gold's Struggle to Build MomentumSpeculators who are keen on pursuing upwards momentum certainly were rewarded the past couple of days, this before another selling track started in earnest. Those looking to be buyers may want to use technical support levels as an ignition area for buying opportunities if they remain cautious. Support levels are intriguing and certainly will be used as a testing ground by folks who think gold has been oversold. The problem may be to create significant enough momentum upwards. Therefore bullish gold traders may want to look for quick hitting targets only's Trading Range Reflects Unresolved Market UncertaintyGold has proven a difficult testing ground the past few weeks and this is unlikely to disappear in the short and near-term. Too many questions regarding outlook remain in the mindsets of financial institutions and large players to launch a sudden change of direction. Gold has been choppy and is likely to remain within its known range into the weekend.Gold Short Term Outlook:Current Resistance: $4,040.00Current Support: $4,020.00High Target: $4,065.00Low Target: $4,005.00Ready to trade our Gold forecast? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
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