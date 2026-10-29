Kenya: Fostering Discipline And Leadership Excellence Through Professional Military Mentorship

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Military discipline, professional competence and effective leadership are fundamental pillars of operational effectiveness and mission readiness within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

In recognition of the critical role played by senior non-commissioned officers in mentoring personnel and upholding military values, the School of Military Police, Embakasi, hosted the Defence Forces Sergeant Major (DFSM), Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Haji Omari, for a lecture of opportunity on leadership, discipline and professionalism.

The engagement provided a valuable platform for sharing professional experiences, imparting leadership insights and reinforcing the values and standards that underpin effective military service.

Addressing the participants, WO1 Haji Omari underscored the importance of discipline, integrity, commitment and respect for the chain of command in fostering cohesion, accountability and operational readiness emphasising the values are essential in building a professional, resilient and mission-ready force capable of meeting the demands of military service.

He further highlighted the pivotal role of senior non-commissioned officers in mentoring junior personnel, setting exemplary standards of conduct and translating military values into everyday practice.

The lecture of opportunity forms part of the KDF's continued commitment to professional military education, leadership development and capacity building.

Through sustained investment in disciplined, competent and ethically grounded personnel, the Kenya Defence Forces continues to reinforce a culture of professionalism, accountability and leadership excellence.

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