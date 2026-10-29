President Hichilema Charges New Ministers To Drive Grow Zambia Agenda Through Infrastructure And Housing Delivery

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed newly appointed Minister of Transport and Logistics Charles Milupi and Minister of Housing Christopher Kalila to accelerate the implementation of key national projects aimed at advancing the Grow Zambia Agenda.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at State House today, President Hichilema said the two ministries occupy strategic positions in government's efforts to stimulate economic growth, attract investment and improve service delivery.

The President stressed that ministries should not be treated as symbolic institutions but as functional centres for delivering tangible results for citizens.

“We are talking about services, investment, trade and growth to fulfil our goals and the agenda,” President Hichilema said.

He called on the Ministry of Transport and Logistics to prioritise the development of economic corridors, saying transport infrastructure should go beyond facilitating movement and instead unlock economic activity and investment along key routes.

President Hichilema specifically highlighted the Lobito Corridor project, the revitalisation of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) and the rehabilitation of Zambia Railways as critical initiatives that must be implemented without delay.

He said the country's rail systems must play a greater role in transporting bulk cargo in order to reduce pressure on roads while supporting mining, agriculture and trade.

The Head of State further urged the ministry to strengthen partnerships with the private sector to accelerate infrastructure development and modernise logistics systems.

Turning to the housing sector, President Hichilema directed the Minister of Housing to address the challenge of unplanned settlements through structured urban planning and the provision of basic infrastructure before land allocation.

He said local authorities should only allocate serviced land with proper roads, sanitation and other essential facilities in place.

The President also called for the development of standardised and affordable housing models for teachers, nurses and other public service workers, saying standardisation would improve efficiency and reduce construction costs.

He encouraged the adoption of modern building technologies and financing mechanisms that would make home ownership more accessible to citizens.

President Hichilema further emphasised the need for accountability, integrity and collective responsibility in government, reminding public officials that national interest must always take precedence over personal interests.

He said successful implementation of government programmes would require dedication, urgency and a shared commitment to delivering measurable outcomes for citizens.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in, Transport and Logistics Minister Charles Milupi said transport is the backbone of the national economy, stressing that strong logistical networks are vital for driving production and commercial growth.

He noted that ambitious economic milestones, such as scaling up copper output or producing higher tonnage of crops, cannot be achieved without reliable systems to bring in machinery and move products efficiently to domestic and international markets.

The Minister outlined plans to lower logistics costs and accelerate sustainable economic development across the country.

Minister of Housing Christopher Kalila said housing is a fundamental pillar of development and citizen well‐being. He noted that when people live in affordable, quality homes with essential amenities, communities thrive and contribute more effectively to economic productivity and national growth.

Highlighting current challenges, Mr. Kalila pointed out that Zambia faces a housing deficit of about 1.5 million units, projected to reach 3 million by 2030, with the greatest need in rural areas. He stressed the urgency of addressing these shortfalls through improved land planning, infrastructure provision, and strategic solutions that guarantee safe, healthy living environments.

The Minister said tackling the deficit will not only improve livelihoods but also help combat disease outbreaks and strengthen the foundation for sustainable development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House, The Republic of Zambia.--br- src="" alt="State House, The Republic of Zambia" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo