日本語 ja 永久凍土の融解、スイスの山小屋の半数を脅かす Read more: 永久凍土の融解、スイスの山小屋の半

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Global warming is wreaking havoc in the Swiss Alps. Permafrost is thawing, glaciers are retreating and mountain footpaths are becoming increasingly unstable. The Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) is being forced to relocate certain huts and spend millions of francs on new facilities and protection efforts. Nearly half of its 152 mountain huts are affected. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Thawing permafrost threatens half of Swiss mountain huts This content was published on October 29, 2026 - 08:57 4 minutes Lisa Röösli, RTS

Cracks had been steadily spreading and widening in the Mutthorn mountain hut in the Bernese Oberland. Closed since 2021, the building was in danger of collapsing due to thawing permafrost.

“We knew this hut probably wouldn't last another hundred years. But the fact that it collapsed so quickly really scared us,” Fabienne Notter, president of the Weissenstein section of the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC), told the Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

A mountain falling apart

Permafrost acts as a natural glue, holding rock together. When it thaws, water penetrates the cracks, weakening the rock. Above the Mutthorn hut, a fissure that measured just 70 centimetres across in 2007 had widened to nearly 1.5 metres.

“We cannot predict what will fall or when. But one thing is certain it will collapse,” says Nils Hählen, head of natural hazards for canton Bern.

Of the 152 SAC huts dotted across the Swiss Alps, 65 are in areas potentially threatened by permafrost thawing. Access routes are also becoming more hazardous due to rockfalls, mudslides and ground movement.

>>Find out out more about this issue in the Temps Présent documentary“Là-haut sur la montagne, nos cabanes disparaissent” [“Up in the mountains our huts are disappearing”] (46min) broadcast by RTS on October 22, 2026.

External Content Rebuilding at a price

A replacement Mutthorn hut has been built less than a kilometre from the original site, on more stable ground and in a location less exposed to avalanches. The old hut was completely dismantled in summer 2025 at a cost of CHF400,000 ($484,400).

The project required almost 700 helicopter flights. The new hut, inaugurated in June 2026 at a cost of CHF4 million, has drawn criticism within the SAC. But the project was approved by two-thirds of the members of the local section.

Disappearing glaciers

Visitors to the Konkordia hut in the Aletsch region of canton Valais must now climb more than 500 steps to reach it. The hut used to stand 50 metres above the glacier. Today, it rises roughly 300 metres above the ice.

The Aletsch Glacier is losing between four and six metres in thickness each year, forcing the staircase to be extended every two or three years. The latest renovation work cost around CHF50,000.

Water supplies are also becoming a scarce resource in mountain huts. The Konkordia hut collects meltwater in a 70,000-litre reservoir, enough for almost 6,000 overnight stays.

“When there is no more meltwater left, the available water has to last until the following May,” explains Christoph Sager, the hut manager.

More More Glaciers & permafrost A fifth of Swiss Alpine ice has vanished in five years

This content was published on Oct 1, 2026 In 2026 summer heatwaves and low snowfall in winter led to the disappearance of dozens of Swiss glaciers.

Read more: A fifth of Swiss Alpine ice has vanished in five