Deutsch de Glückskette sammelt 1,6 Millionen Franken für Kriegsopfer im Sudan Original Read more: Glückskette sammelt 1,6 Millionen Franken für Kriegsopfer im

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, has launched a fundraising campaign on Thursday for the war-torn population of Sudan. Swiss President Guy Parmelin will open the National Day of Solidarity as a guest on Swiss public radio. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Solidarity launches fundraising day for Sudan war victims This content was published on October 29, 2026 - 09:12 1 minute Keystone-SDA

After more than three years of war, Sudan is facing one of the most serious humanitarian crises in the world, according to the Swiss charity Swiss Solidarity. More than a quarter of the population has been forced to flee the violence, while the El Niño weather phenomenon is causing widespread drought. Almost 20 million people are suffering from hunger and are in urgent need of aid.

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Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, is calling for donations to step up its aid in Sudan. Click here to donate.

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