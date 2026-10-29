Swiss Solidarity Launches Fundraising Day For Sudan War Victims
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Glückskette sammelt 1,6 Millionen Franken für Kriegsopfer im Sudan
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After more than three years of war, Sudan is facing one of the most serious humanitarian crises in the world, according to the Swiss charity Swiss Solidarity. More than a quarter of the population has been forced to flee the violence, while the El Niño weather phenomenon is causing widespread drought. Almost 20 million people are suffering from hunger and are in urgent need of aid.More More Swiss Solidarity collects donations for Sudan
Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, is calling for donations to step up its aid in Sudan. Click here to donate.Read more: Swiss Solidarity collects donations for Sudan External
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