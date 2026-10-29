MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Thursday, around 100 Yemeni tribal leaders launched a“code of honour” at the United Nations in Geneva, committing themselves to protecting civilians during times of conflict and ensuring access to humanitarian aid. This initiative has the support of Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland supports Yemeni tribal code to protect civilians This content was published on October 29, 2026 - 16:08 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Alexandre Fasel, State Secretary at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), took part in this meeting of Yemeni tribal leaders, the FDFA said in a press release. This initiative was developed by Yemenis and organised by the Centre for Security Sector Governance – Geneva (DCAF).

Gathered at the Palais des Nations, representatives of Yemeni tribes presented the outcome of two years of consultations and dialogue between tribal leaders from different regions of the country. Nearly five thousand Yemeni dignitaries have already pledged their support for this code of honour, the FDFA states.

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This code is based on the traditions and values shared by Yemen's tribes. In particular, it sets out rules of conduct designed to protect the civilian population, facilitate access to humanitarian aid and strengthen the accountability of the parties involved. Its implementation must be underpinned by local monitoring and mediation mechanisms.

Fasel commended the commitment of the Yemeni tribal leaders and called on the international community to contribute to its implementation, with the support of the DCAF, the FDFA emphasises. Switzerland has been supporting its activities in Yemen since 2022 as part of its policy on peace promotion, international humanitarian law and good offices.

Building trust

After four years of relative calm, Yemen has been plunged back into war, driven by the conflict in the Middle East. Hostilities intensified in September with an offensive by pro-Iranian Houthi fighters in the west of the country.

“Locally rooted initiatives such as this cannot replace political efforts, but they can make an important contribution by building trust and strengthening the foundations on which a lasting peace rests,” emphasised the UN Director-General in Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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