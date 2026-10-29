AI Transforming Land Surveying As Billions In Geospatial And Construction Markets Fuel New Growth Opportunities - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) AI-powered mapping, drone technology and automated data processing are reshaping productivity, reducing manual workloads and opening new opportunities across surveying, construction and infrastructure

New York, NY – October 29, 2026 – Land surveying is entering a new era. Artificial intelligence, drones and advanced mapping software are giving surveyors new ways to collect, analyze and deliver data without spending as much time on manual work. AI can process aerial images, LiDAR scans and terrain data, identify key features and help produce detailed maps and 3D models faster. For surveying firms, that can mean more projects completed, lower processing costs and quicker turnaround for clients. With construction companies, developers and infrastructure operators demanding accurate data on tighter schedules, the ability to work faster without sacrificing precision is becoming a real competitive advantage. Leading Tech & AI Companies on the move today in the markets include: ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV).

The opportunity goes well beyond surveying itself. AI is finding its way into geospatial analytics, drone mapping, construction planning and digital terrain modeling - markets attracting investment as businesses look for smarter ways to manage land and infrastructure. Industry forecasts put the global surveying and mapping services market at approximately $38.07 billion in 2026, potentially reaching $58.61 billion by 2032, according to 360iResearch. Mordor Intelligence projects the geospatial analytics market could grow from $108.03 billion in 2026 to $196.59 billion by 2031. Meanwhile, Grand View Research forecasts the AI-in-construction market could reach $35 billion by 2033. These are separate, overlapping markets rather than one combined land-surveying market, but together they show the scale of the industries adopting these technologies.

Market Projections Supporting the Opportunity – Recent industry forecasts point to substantial growth across the markets supporting AI-powered land surveying:

Surveying and Mapping Services: Estimated at $38.07 billion in 2026, with a projected increase to $58.61 billion by 2032, representing a 7.38% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Geospatial Analytics: Projected to grow from $108.03 billion in 2026 to $196.59 billion by 2031, at a 12.72% CAGR. AI in Construction: Forecast to expand from $6.6 billion in 2026 to $35 billion by 2033, at a 26.9% CAGR, reflecting the wider adoption of AI across construction and project management.

(These figures represent broader markets that support AI-powered surveying, not the standalone market for AI land surveying. They illustrate the potential scale of the opportunity without implying that any individual company will capture a particular share of that growth.)

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Anticipates Faster Survey Delivery and Increased Capacity with AI and Drone Automation – Australian acquisitions of Byrne Consultants and Hopkins Consultants expected to expand global Drone as a Service network for planned adoption of proprietary AI software and drone-based surveying – ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA ) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today anticipates faster commercial survey delivery and increased capacity across its DaaS land surveying operations through its recently unveiled proprietary AI software suite, and drone surveying automation as it continues its AI-driven Drone as a Service workflow development. Recently, the Company closed its 30th and 31st DaaS acquisitions adding four new locations to its Australian and global footprint including a civil engineering consultancy based in Darwin, Australia, and a surveying, civil engineering and town planning consultancy based in Port Macquarie, New South Wales. Each firm is expected to be able to benefit from the technology's continued development as the AI software suite begins formal testing across the DaaS network in 2027.

“Every surveying firm we acquire brings added value and new revenue streams through established clients and licensed surveyors. We expect that the continued development of our AI-driven methodology will give those teams significantly expanded capacity to continue to drive the Company's growth,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech.“Drones shorten the time in the field, and our AI is designed to shorten the time in the office. The combination of shortened workflow with consistency across our network will allow the completion of more projects with the same crews and grow the recurring revenue base, which is at the center of our DaaS strategy.”

ZenaTech's internal estimates compared field and office workflows on a representative 100-acre topographic survey. Using conventional methods, a land surveyor typically covers about 3 acres a day, or approximately 267 hours of field work for the full site. Capturing the same site by drone requires approximately 65 hours. Surveyors still use ground-based survey equipment to set control points and verify accuracy, while the drone takes over the slow, point-by-point collection of routine terrain measurements. This comparison could indicate potential fieldwork time savings equivalent to more than 25 eight-hour workdays per 100-acre survey.

The Company's AI addresses the next constraint: the office work after the drone lands. A LiDAR-equipped drone records a site as a point cloud containing millions of 3D measurements. Sorting those points into ground, vegetation, buildings and utility lines, and drawing features such as curbs, pavement edges and retaining walls, has traditionally taken technicians days of manual work. The Company's proprietary AI software suite is designed to automate point cloud classification and feature extraction and has the potential to reduce post-processing workflows by as much as 80% according to internal estimates. Survey teams review classifications and verify accuracy before any deliverable reaches a client.

Australia represents a growing opportunity for drone-based surveying, mapping and inspection services. Grand View Research estimates the country's broader drone-as-a-service market at US$110 million in 2025 and projects it to reach US$455.5 million by 2033, with annual growth of approximately 19% during 2026–2033. Separately, research commissioned by Airservices Australia forecasts approximately 1.8 million annual drone flights across construction, infrastructure and utilities by 2043, driven largely by inspection activities.

The Company's recent acquisitions include Byrne Consultants, based in Darwin, with two additional offices on Queensland's Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, has provided civil engineering services to federal and state authorities across Australia for more than 20 years. The firm holds pre-qualified consultant status with Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads for traffic engineering, hydraulic design and highway engineering. Its projects include roads and intersections, land development, utilities, water and wastewater systems, aerodromes, remote community infrastructure, and mining and port facilities, for clients including government departments, local councils, land developers, construction companies and defense contractors.

Hopkins Consultants was founded in 1992 and provides town planning, cadastral and detail surveying, civil engineering and design, landscape and environmental management, and contract administration for developers, local councils, public authorities and private clients across regional New South Wales. Its work includes master planned communities along with residential, rural, commercial and industrial subdivisions and the roads, drainage, stormwater and sewer infrastructure that serve them. The acquisition is ZenaTech's first in New South Wales, where the state government has committed to delivering 377,000 new homes by mid-2029 under the National Housing Accord. In Port Macquarie-Hastings alone, the local council is planning for approximately 16,000 new homes by 2046.

“We plan for our acquisitions to be immediately accretive, and we continue our disciplined, strategic approach when we determine to acquire a company. In addition, we have structured all acquisitions in a combination of 50% cash and 50% seller's three-year note paid out of the proceeds based on revenue milestones. In this way, management is aligned with our shareholders to avoid any dilution,” concluded Dr. Passley. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:

In other recent tech companies' developments of interest:

Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous robotics company, recently announced that it will report its 2026 third quarter financial results Thursday, November 5, 2026 after market close.

Conference Call and Webcast Information – Company management will host a conference call at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on November 5, 2026 to review the 2026 third quarter financial results. A live audio webcast will be available at and a replay will be available at the same location.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, and Ultralytics, a vision AI company known for the open-source Ultralytics YOLO model family, recently announced a collaboration to support the deployment of Ultralytics YOLO models on Ambarella CVflow®-powered edge devices.

The collaboration brings together Ultralytics' real-time computer vision models and Ambarella's low-power AI processing technology. The two teams are working to give developers a familiar starting point on silicon built for the power and thermal limitations under which edge products operate.

When detection, segmentation, and tracking run locally on the device, systems can respond with lower latency, place less demand on network bandwidth, and reduce their dependence on cloud processing. For products that operate in the physical world, those characteristics shape how quickly a machine responds to what it sees, and how dependably it responds when connectivity is limited.

Stagwell (STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of AI-powered software, recently announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to accelerate the development of AI-powered marketing solutions for enterprise clients.

Building on their November 2025 agreement, the companies will combine Palantir's advanced AI software with Stagwell's marketing expertise and agentic technology to help enterprises modernize marketing operations, unlock the value of their data and drive business growth. As part of the expansion, Stagwell will serve as a premier marketing transformation partner for Palantir while developing new AI-powered solutions for enterprise customers leveraging Palantir's platforms.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) and NIOA Australia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to expand Australian industry participation supporting AV's one-way attack systems.

Signed during LAND FORCES 2026, the agreement establishes a framework for AV and NIOA to identify and facilitate a path forward for the localization, co-production and sustainment of AV's one-way attack systems in Australia.

Under the MOU, the companies will explore opportunities to combine AV's autonomous systems with NIOA's sovereign weapons and munitions expertise. Potential areas of cooperation include local manufacturing and integration, in-country support and sustainment, and the development of Australian variants incorporating NIOA-developed payloads, warheads and mission effects where technically, commercially and legally feasible.

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