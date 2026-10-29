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Maruti Suzuki Ships Over 50,000 Electric Vehicles To Global Markets Since Aug 2025

Maruti Suzuki Ships Over 50,000 Electric Vehicles To Global Markets Since Aug 2025


Date: 2026-10-29 02:55:12

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 29 (KNN) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said its cumulative electric vehicle exports crossed 50,000 units between the start of global shipments in August 2025 and October 2026.

The company accounted for nearly 93 per cent of India's electric passenger vehicle exports during April-September 2026, with Europe emerging as its largest export market, PTI reported.

Maruti Suzuki exports its e VITARA electric SUV to nearly 50 countries, including the UK, Norway, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. Production of the model began at the company's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat in August 2025 for global markets.

"Today, Maruti Suzuki exports EVs to nearly 50 of these countries, with Europe being the largest destination. In April-September 2026, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93 per cent of India's electric passenger vehicle exports," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

The Hansalpur facility is the exclusive manufacturing base for Suzuki's first global battery electric vehicle.

The facility recently expanded its annual production capacity to 1 million vehicles, becoming Suzuki's first manufacturing facility globally to reach this capacity at a single location.

Maruti Suzuki said the facility has received cumulative investments of Rs 25,288.7 crore. It accounted for nearly half of the company's total overseas shipments in FY2025-26.

(KNN Bureau)

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KNN India

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