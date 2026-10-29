Tuomas Laitinen's 'Siphon' Explores Copper And Octopuses

MENAFN - USA Art News) Helsinki-based artistexhibition,“Siphon,” at Pioneer Works, traces the geopolitics and mythologies of copper, connecting the material to the octopus, whose copper-based blood transports oxygen.

The installation in the Main Hall features wall-scale projections of abstracted octopus skin, immersing the room in thermal magentas and molten ambers. This imagery combines Laitinen's footage with recordings of sleeping octopuses from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, creating a visual where bodies merge into a single churning terrain and an enormous pupil blinks at the viewer.

On a stepped plinth, water-filled tanks house Laitinen's blown-glass forms, tubular and knotted, designed as shelters for octopuses. Counterbalancing the heavy projections, Kosen Ohtsubo, an 86-year-old ikebana master, threads these forms with bare branches, pine, yard-long beans, and peanuts strung along wire. Overhead, the 2026 work“8Eternal” transmits Kenyan composer Nyokabi Kariuki's voice through eight ultrasonic speakers, delivering narrow beams of sound that appear and vanish as visitors move through the space.

Source: Hyperallergic